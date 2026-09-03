"More like MotoGP" - Why the Italian GP is tipped to break Monza overtaking record

Aston Martin chief Mike Krack says the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix will look “more like MotoGP”, as energy management will create “a record” for overtaking.

This weekend’s Monza event is set to be one of the more energy-starved races on the 2026 calendar due to its high-speed layout.

As such, expectations are for a more pronounced return of the ‘yo-yo’ racing seen in 2026 due to the extreme energy management required on the current power units.

Speaking on Thursday at Monza, Aston Martin's Mike Krack believes slipstreaming will be hold a more significant role during qualifying and racing this weekend.

Aston Martin chief trackside engineer, Mike Krack © XPB Images

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That, coupled with energy management, he believes, is likely to create more back-and-forth racing akin to MotoGP.

“I think yes,” he said when asked if a tow will be important this year.

“I think the lack of energy basically that you have here over the qualifying lap will manifest itself in people looking for that.

“I hope we will not have a situation like 2019.

“Certainly not in Q1, but who knows what will happen?

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Will Monza F1 look more like a MotoGP race in 2026? © Gold and Goose

“Nobody wants to be first [on the road], probably. But I think there will be more of this than we have seen in recent years.”

He added: “It will definitely be an interesting exercise to validate your models, but also to see how operationally you manage it because it's one side to say the effect is big or the effect is small, but also you have to be in a position to get to follow someone.

“So there are quite a lot of restrictions on the energy side this weekend.

“So I think it will be interesting to see how teams will go about it.

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“First of all, in free-of-tow deployment, but then also in the tow situation.

“And then also in the race, how easy will be to pass, and especially the passing and re-passing games probably will be a record of all time here - more like MotoGP.”

The recent Hungarian and Dutch rounds placed less emphasis on energy management, after the Belgian Grand Prix drew considerable criticism from drivers over how cars behaved at power-heavy tracks.