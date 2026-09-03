"More like MotoGP" - Why the Italian GP is tipped to break Monza overtaking record

Aston Martin chief believes the Monza race will resemble MotoGP more than F1

Greater levels of overtaking are expected at the Italian GP
Greater levels of overtaking are expected at the Italian GP
© XPB Images

Aston Martin chief Mike Krack says the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix will look “more like MotoGP”, as energy management will create “a record” for overtaking.

This weekend’s Monza event is set to be one of the more energy-starved races on the 2026 calendar due to its high-speed layout.

As such, expectations are for a more pronounced return of the ‘yo-yo’ racing seen in 2026 due to the extreme energy management required on the current power units.

Speaking on Thursday at Monza, Aston Martin's Mike Krack believes slipstreaming will be hold a more significant role during qualifying and racing this weekend.

Aston Martin chief trackside engineer, Mike Krack
Aston Martin chief trackside engineer, Mike Krack
© XPB Images

That, coupled with energy management, he believes, is likely to create more back-and-forth racing akin to MotoGP.

“I think yes,” he said when asked if a tow will be important this year.

“I think the lack of energy basically that you have here over the qualifying lap will manifest itself in people looking for that.

“I hope we will not have a situation like 2019.

“Certainly not in Q1, but who knows what will happen?

Will Monza F1 look more like a MotoGP race in 2026?
Will Monza F1 look more like a MotoGP race in 2026?
© Gold and Goose

“Nobody wants to be first [on the road], probably. But I think there will be more of this than we have seen in recent years.”

He added: “It will definitely be an interesting exercise to validate your models, but also to see how operationally you manage it because it's one side to say the effect is big or the effect is small, but also you have to be in a position to get to follow someone.

“So there are quite a lot of restrictions on the energy side this weekend.

“So I think it will be interesting to see how teams will go about it.

“First of all, in free-of-tow deployment, but then also in the tow situation.

“And then also in the race, how easy will be to pass, and especially the passing and re-passing games probably will be a record of all time here - more like MotoGP.”

The recent Hungarian and Dutch rounds placed less emphasis on energy management, after the Belgian Grand Prix drew considerable criticism from drivers over how cars behaved at power-heavy tracks.

Tags:

Aston Martin
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Red Bull names Aston Martin F1 engineer as Gianpiero Lambiase replacement
Verstappen at Zandvoort
F1 News
Jenson Button backs Fernando Alonso to remain in F1 in final driver market twist
Alonso's F1 future is yet to be confirmed
F1 News
Aston Martin now “in a different league” confesses struggling rival
Aston Martin is on the rise after recent upgrades
F1 News
'Not always the plan' - Fernando Alonso hails reactive Aston Martin after Dutch GP points
Alonso and Norris in discussion in Zandvoort
F1 News
“It’s a lottery” - Aston Martin plagued by “a lot of issues” with new Honda F1 engine
Aston Martin at the 2026 F1 Dutch GP
F1 News
Fernando Alonso gets Zandvoort F1 sprint penalty, but Aston confirms key car fix
Alonso also took a trip through the gravel at Turn 12

Latest News

F1 News
How Oscar Piastri plans to plug his F1 deficit to Lando Norris
2m ago
Oscar Piastri has struggled to match Lando Norris
F1 News
George Russell makes big McLaren claim amid F1 title fight
1h ago
George Russell, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Dutch GP
F1 News
Verstappen provides health update as true extent of illness laid bare
1h ago
Max Verstappen was unwell at his home race
F1 News
"More like MotoGP" - Why the Italian GP is tipped to break Monza overtaking record
2h ago
2026 F1 Dutch GP
F1 News
The crucial advantage Lewis Hamilton could hold over Charles Leclerc at Monza
2h ago
Charles Leclerc says Lewis Hamilton will get qualifying priority at Monza

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Liam Lawson sheds light on one of F1's biggest comparison question marks
3h ago
Liam Lawson, Red Bull, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals amazing detail and restoration story about Ferrari F40
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton arrives in his Ferrari F40
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli addresses inevitable Ferrari F1 links ahead of Italian GP
3h ago
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1, 2026 Dutch GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shares expectations for Ferrari F1 engine upgrade
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton is eyeing a first Italian GP win as a Ferrari driver
F1 News
Fernando Alonso gives Honda F1 project ambitious backing
4h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Dutch GP