Fernando Alonso gives Honda F1 project ambitious backing

Fernando Alonso believes Honda can get back to the top in F1, but must streamline this process

Alonso has backed Honda to be competitive despite its struggles
Alonso has backed Honda to be competitive despite its struggles
© XPB Images

Fernando Alonso says “I trust 100%” in Honda achieving the success it had with Red Bull as Aston Martin’s Formula 1 engine supplier.

Honda’s return to F1 as a manufacturer has been disastrous in 2026, with numerous reliability problems affecting its power units in the first half of the campaign.

The Japanese brand introduced its first major upgrade at the recent Dutch Grand Prix, with Alonso taking it to a ninth-place finish.

Alonso believes Honda is trending in the right direction and it can build a race-winning engine, mirroring what it did with Red Bull after a difficult stint with McLaren.

Aston Martin is on the rise after recent upgrades
Aston Martin is on the rise after recent upgrades

“Yes, 100%. I think it's a huge commitment from Honda,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

“You know, the facilities we have in Japan are one of the best.

“I think the personnel and the management of the power unit now has been reinforced as Honda said, and a lot of people that were in the previous project, they are in again on this one.

“So, I think I have no doubts, and I trust Honda 100%.

“We just need to shortcut somehow, you know, that process, you know?

Alonso was ninth at Zandvoort with upgraded Honda engine
Alonso was ninth at Zandvoort with upgraded Honda engine
© XPB Images

“Unfortunately, we started on the wrong foot, and we started with with these set of regulations not at the level that we wanted, but I have no doubts that they will get there, you know?

“And, as I said many times, you know, we don't want to wait five years like they did last time, or six years.

“We want to do it in two years or three years maximum.”

Aston “can’t be happy” with P9

Alonso’s ninth-place finish was a marked improvement for Aston Martin, who also introduced a B-spec upgrade in Hungary before the summer break.

Aston Martin at the 2026 F1 Dutch GP
Aston Martin at the 2026 F1 Dutch GP
© XPB Images

But Alonso says “no one is happy” within the team to score results like that, even if it does act as a boost for those behind the scenes.

“We cannot be happy just with P9, and I think no one is happy in the team,” he said.

“And, you know, it was a nice, nice boost for everyone knowing that, at least, the direction that we are taking is the right one.

“Because we changed a lot of things in the car since Budapest, and obviously, we know, or we feel that in the corners, we are getting in a much better place.

“So, that gives hope for everyone in Silverstone that if we keep on going on this philosophy and this strategy at this pace of development, eventually, we will be one of the fastest in the corners.

“So, we just, you know, we tick one of the boxes. Then, on the engine side, I think Zandvoort was, yeah, not a big improvement to be honest.

“The drivability was a problem, and the extra power was difficult to feel in Zandvoort.

“Maybe Monza is going to be a, you know, a more true test for the for the engine, but, you know, still a long way to go, and we need to improve on both ends, in chassis and on engine, for next year, and it's a must.

“So, that's the biggest thing.”

Tags:

Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso gives Honda F1 project ambitious backing
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Red Bull names Aston Martin F1 engineer as Gianpiero Lambiase replacement
Verstappen at Zandvoort
F1 News
Jolyon Palmer recalls 2017 Italian GP clash that enraged Fernando Alonso and went viral
Alonso and Palmer came to blows at Monza in 2017
F1 News
Jenson Button backs Fernando Alonso to remain in F1 in final driver market twist
Alonso's F1 future is yet to be confirmed
F1 News
Aston Martin now “in a different league” confesses struggling rival
Aston Martin is on the rise after recent upgrades
F1 Feature
The big F1 driver market questions remaining after Verstappen's new deal
Fernando Alonso is in no rush to decide his future
F1 News
'Not always the plan' - Fernando Alonso hails reactive Aston Martin after Dutch GP points
Alonso and Norris in discussion in Zandvoort

Latest News

F1 News
How Oscar Piastri plans to plug his F1 deficit to Lando Norris
2m ago
Oscar Piastri has struggled to match Lando Norris
F1 News
George Russell makes big McLaren claim amid F1 title fight
1h ago
George Russell, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Dutch GP
F1 News
Verstappen provides health update as true extent of illness laid bare
1h ago
Max Verstappen was unwell at his home race
F1 News
"More like MotoGP" - Why the Italian GP is tipped to break Monza overtaking record
2h ago
2026 F1 Dutch GP
F1 News
The crucial advantage Lewis Hamilton could hold over Charles Leclerc at Monza
2h ago
Charles Leclerc says Lewis Hamilton will get qualifying priority at Monza

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Liam Lawson sheds light on one of F1's biggest comparison question marks
3h ago
Liam Lawson, Red Bull, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals amazing detail and restoration story about Ferrari F40
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton arrives in his Ferrari F40
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli addresses inevitable Ferrari F1 links ahead of Italian GP
3h ago
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1, 2026 Dutch GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shares expectations for Ferrari F1 engine upgrade
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton is eyeing a first Italian GP win as a Ferrari driver
F1 News
Fernando Alonso gives Honda F1 project ambitious backing
4h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Dutch GP