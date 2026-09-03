Lando Norris makes junior team announcement ahead of F1 Italian GP

Lando Norris has made a new announcement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Lando Norris is launching his own junior team to help drivers get to F1
Lando Norris is launching his own junior team to help drivers get to F1

Lando Norris has launched a new junior single-seater team, LN4 Fusion, to try and help drivers reach Formula 1. 

The reigning world champion announced his plans on Wednesday on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

LN4 Fusion will be run by former Prema boss Rene Rosin and will compete in the Italian F4 championship, the FIA Formula Regional European Championship, and Formula 3 next season. 

It also has its sights set on joining Formula 2 and has started a British F4 testing programme. 

Norris is putting his own money into the project
Norris is putting his own money into the project

Norris, who won his maiden F1 world title last year, is putting his own money into the project, as well as setting up a driver development programme called LN4 Legacy Programme, which will be led by former Alpine sporting director Julian Rouse. 

“I’ve been really lucky to have some amazing people around me throughout my career, and I know that getting to Formula 1 takes so much more than just talent,” the McLaren driver said. 

“You need the right people around you, the right support and the right opportunities at the right time. That’s what these two projects are all about.

“LN4 Fusion is about building a race team that can compete with the best in junior motorsport, with great people and a great environment for drivers to develop. The LN4 Legacy Programme is about helping talented young drivers get opportunities they might not otherwise have.”

LN4 Fusion has the backing of an investment group led by Dan Richards, who has acquired selected assets of F3 team AIX Racing in order to race in the championship in 2027. 

LN4 Fusion will compete in F3 next year and has its sights set on F2
LN4 Fusion will compete in F3 next year and has its sights set on F2

The team’s headquarters will be in Veneto in northern Italy, while there will also be a base in Cambridgeshire in the UK. 

“What we have created is far more than simply the acquisition of a racing team,” Richards said. 

“We have assembled a rare combination and secured the right sporting leadership in the industry: an established operation, a Formula 1 World Champion, the most successful team principal in junior single-seater racing over the past two decades, world-class motorsport expertise, significant investment and a shared ambition to build a team capable of competing at the highest levels of the sport.

"It has taken an enormous collective effort to bring the different elements together, but the objective from the beginning has been to build this properly and for the long term. Giving every element space and independence will provide the exceptional people within the organisation, starting with René, the right environment to perform at their best."

Tags:

F1
Lando Norris
McLaren
Lando Norris makes junior team announcement ahead of F1 Italian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 Feature
Winless for a year in F1 - what’s happened to Oscar Piastri?
Oscar Piastri is having a tough F1 season
F1 News
McLaren boss reveals secret behind stunning F1 revival
Stella has been all smiles with McLaren's recent form
F1 News
Lando Norris signs new long-term McLaren F1 deal
Lando Norris celebrates taking his second pole of the season
F1 Feature
How Lando Norris has turned his vulnerability into his F1 superpower
Lando Norris has come back even stronger in F1 2026
F1 News
Why McLaren and Red Bull face wait for Monaco F1 appeal ruling
McLaren and Red Bull face a wait for a verdict
F1 News
‘I don’t believe you’ - McLaren dubious of Mercedes F1 money claim
Antonelli led for a decent chunk of the Zandvoort race

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton makes statement Monza paddock arrival in rare Ferrari
19m ago
Lewis Hamilton poses with his Ferrari F40 at Monza
F1 News
Lando Norris reveals other F1 ‘opportunities’ before McLaren renewal
57m ago
Lando Norris has committed his F1 future to McLaren
F1 News
Lando Norris makes junior team announcement ahead of Italian GP
2h ago
Norris in the Budapest paddock on Thursday
F1 News
Italian GP declared ‘heat hazard’ F1 race: What does it mean?
2h ago
The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
'A limit based on one body part' - David Coulthard slates Red Bull ADUO ruling
18h ago
Coulthard has criticised the ADUO system

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Isack Hadjar to miss Italian Grand Prix as Red Bull gives injury update
19h ago
Hadjar picked up a wrist injury over F1's summer break
F1 News
Ferrari reveals crucial update for Italian Grand Prix
19h ago
Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza
F1 News
Saudi Arabia 'blade': New images of what could be F1's most insane corner
21h ago
Renderings of The Blade
F1 News
"You have my support" - FIA boss backs Argentina's F1 bid
22h ago
Ben Sulayem wants to bring back V8s
F1 News
Honda reveal F1 "key focus" ahead of Italian GP test
02/09/26
Alonso scored points for the second time this season