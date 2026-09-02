Isack Hadjar to miss Italian Grand Prix as Red Bull gives injury update

Isack Hadjar will miss the Italian Grand Prix after failing to recover from his wrist injury in time for the Monza weekend.

The Red Bull driver suffered a freak injury to his wrist while completing a routine training session ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, and was forced to step aside for that weekend.

Speaking on social media earlier this week, Hadjar said: "Actually, it's my first injury ever in my whole existence, career, whatever; so it's weird to be on the bench," said Hadjar. "I'm not happy about it, obviously, for me or the team. I want to be there every lap."

Lawson impressed on a surprise return to Red Bull

He added: "It's healing fast. Every day, I have a bit more mobility, and I'm hopeful for Monza."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, two days before the first practice session gets underway, Red Bull has made the call to continue as it did last time out, and take 'no risks' with Hadjar. This means that Liam Lawson will remain as Max Verstappen's team-mate, while Yuki Tsunoda will continue to deputise for the New Zealander at Racing Bulls.

In a statement, Red Bull said: "Liam will drive alongside Max at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Isack continues to make encouraging progress following the wrist injury sustained during the summer break.

"The team is closely monitoring his rehabilitation and will take no unnecessary risks with his return to competition and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Hadjar had been steadily improving before his injury © XPB Images

Monza marks the start of a double-header, with the Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring facility following next weekend. Although sitting out Monza will allow some additional recovery time, Hadjar faces a race against time to be fit for the next leg of the championship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to suffering the injury, Hadjar had been on an impressive streak of seven top-six finishes in succession. On his Red Bull return, Lawson finished in seventh place, but his Racing Bulls form had been strong to that point, only twice failing to finish in the points all season when reaching the chequered flag.

The two drivers are eighth and ninth in the drivers' standings, with Hadjar holding a slender lead.