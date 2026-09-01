Unusual trophies revealed for the F1 Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli has revealed the trophies for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix as the event continues a multi-year project with Italian artists.

Monza has seen an eclectic mix of trophies in recent years, but as a partnership with the Pirelli HangarBicocca Museum of Contemporary Art reaches its sixth year, drivers are set to collect perhaps the most bizarre so far.

Vedovamazzei, Stella Scala and Simeone Crispino, were awarded the commission, and their style is described as 'ironic', with "an ability to capture the contradictions and complexities of reality". Take that as you will.

The trophies for the Italian Grand Prix have a unique look to them © Pirelli

Although forged by a clever and highly technical 3D printing process using nylon powder, there can be no escaping that the trophies are designed to look like an unsteady pile of cups and small bowls.

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Named "FRAGILE", these trophies are in fact entirely stable pieces of art, so there is no concern that a bowl could go flying off the podium on Sunday.

Explaining the design, the artists said: “The idea for the trophy stems from the ancient tradition of passing a celebratory cup from hand to hand. It served as a large drinking vessel, creating a sense of shared celebration and festivity.

“We wanted the trophy to be the symbol of a victory that an individual holds in their hands, yet it reflects the spirit of a community. In the case of Formula 1, this community includes the team, the fans, and the entire world revolving around the drivers.

Ricciardo lifted a generic trophy designed by the title sponsor in 2021 © XPB Images

"The composition also evokes an everyday dimension with its repeated gestures, suggesting a victory earned lap after lap that never corresponds to an eternal, unchanging status. It is unstable, short-lived, and must be reclaimed. In fact, it is fragile.”

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F1 is certainly no stranger to bizarre trophies, with the multicoloured gorillas from France a standout example, while the 1993 European Grand Prix at Donington will always be remembered for both Ayrton Senna's storming opening lap, and the Sonic the Hedgehog trophy.

You can view previous examples of trophies from this partnership below.

Verstappen took home this stylish trophy in 2022 © XPB Images

The 2023 trophy was inspired by Greek mythology and F1 exhaust pipes © XPB Images

Titled VROOOM! in 2024. We have no notes. © XPB Images

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Chimera. The 2025 trophies were sculpted to look like the three fastest creatures in the air © XPB Images