Unusual trophies revealed for the F1 Italian Grand Prix
The Italian Grand Prix trophies are like nothing seen before in Formula 1.
Pirelli has revealed the trophies for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix as the event continues a multi-year project with Italian artists.
Monza has seen an eclectic mix of trophies in recent years, but as a partnership with the Pirelli HangarBicocca Museum of Contemporary Art reaches its sixth year, drivers are set to collect perhaps the most bizarre so far.
Vedovamazzei, Stella Scala and Simeone Crispino, were awarded the commission, and their style is described as 'ironic', with "an ability to capture the contradictions and complexities of reality". Take that as you will.
Although forged by a clever and highly technical 3D printing process using nylon powder, there can be no escaping that the trophies are designed to look like an unsteady pile of cups and small bowls.
Named "FRAGILE", these trophies are in fact entirely stable pieces of art, so there is no concern that a bowl could go flying off the podium on Sunday.
Explaining the design, the artists said: “The idea for the trophy stems from the ancient tradition of passing a celebratory cup from hand to hand. It served as a large drinking vessel, creating a sense of shared celebration and festivity.
“We wanted the trophy to be the symbol of a victory that an individual holds in their hands, yet it reflects the spirit of a community. In the case of Formula 1, this community includes the team, the fans, and the entire world revolving around the drivers.
"The composition also evokes an everyday dimension with its repeated gestures, suggesting a victory earned lap after lap that never corresponds to an eternal, unchanging status. It is unstable, short-lived, and must be reclaimed. In fact, it is fragile.”
F1 is certainly no stranger to bizarre trophies, with the multicoloured gorillas from France a standout example, while the 1993 European Grand Prix at Donington will always be remembered for both Ayrton Senna's storming opening lap, and the Sonic the Hedgehog trophy.
You can view previous examples of trophies from this partnership below.