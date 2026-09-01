Pierre Gasly to miss Monza FP1 as Alpine field F1 rookie

Paul Aron is set to make his second appearance for Alpine in FP1 this year.

Pierre Gasly will miss FP1 at Monza
Pierre Gasly will miss FP1 at Monza
© XPB Images

Pierre Gasly will make way for rookie driver Paul Aron in free practice one at the Italian Grand Prix, as the Estonian makes his fourth appearance of the campaign.

This season, teams must field a rookie driver on at least four occasions in practice sessions, with a rookie being defined as a driver with fewer than two grands prix starts to their name.

Alpine has so far used only one of its rookie slots, with Aron having replaced Franco Colapinto at the Hungarian Grand Prix. However, he has gained experience on two further occasions, driving for Audi in Barcelona and Austria, replacing Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto once apiece.

“I am looking forward to driving again in Free Practice 1 with the team this weekend," said Aron. 

Aron will make his fourth FP1 appearance of the F1 season
Aron will make his fourth FP1 appearance of the F1 season
© XPB Images

"I am grateful to the team for giving me the opportunity to get back behind the wheel so soon. I was very pleased with my session in Budapest, and I hope to build on it this time around, particularly helping the team compare our latest upgrade package which I have driven in the simulator. 

"It's going to be a busy weekend for me as I'll be on the simulator at Enstone on Friday night to further help the team fine tune the set-up before returning to the track on Saturday. I'll give it my all to hopefully assist the team in having a successful weekend.”

Aron finished third in Formula 2 in 2024, and won the Qatar feature race. The previous year, he had also finished third in his rookie Formula 3 campaign. 

The 22-year-old was a part of the Mercedes Junior Team between 2019 and 2023, but signed as Alpine's reserve driver in 2025 after completing a post-season F1 test with the team in Abu Dhabi. 

Although making a delayed start to his weekend, Gasly is eager to get going on a track that holds significant meaning to him. 

Aron made his FP1 debut in Spain with Audi
Aron made his FP1 debut in Spain with Audi
© XPB Images

“I always love Italian Grand Prix week for a number of reasons," said the Frenchman. 

"Firstly, Milan is where I live so I get to spend the week at home, which is always a bit of a luxury given how often we travel. So, in some way, it is a bit of a 'home' race for me! 

"Secondly, I love the track. It's one of the most famous in Formula One and known for its out-and-out speed, big braking zones and some amazing corner combinations. 

"And, finally, of course, it is where I won my first Formula One race back in 2020. A memory which will for sure last a lifetime and something I reflect on regularly. We go to Monza feeling positive after scoring some points in Zandvoort. The upgrade package worked well and I know we probably left a bit on the table last time out which we want to put right this weekend. I'm excited for it and I am feeling hungry to add more points in our championship fight.”

Tags:

F1
2026
Pierre Gasly to miss Monza FP1 as Alpine field F1 rookie
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull names Aston Martin F1 engineer as Gianpiero Lambiase replacement
7m ago
Verstappen at Zandvoort
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Italian Grand Prix? Full Monza weather report
1h ago
Wet tyres
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza
1h ago
The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
Pierre Gasly to miss Monza FP1 as Alpine field F1 rookie
2h ago
Pierre Gasly will miss FP1 at Monza
MotoGP News
“Everything is a go-ahead” - Qatar pressing on with F1, MotoGP race preparations
2h ago
2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Jolyon Palmer recalls 2017 Italian GP clash that enraged Fernando Alonso and went viral
2h ago
Alonso and Palmer came to blows at Monza in 2017
F1 News
Unusual trophies revealed for the F1 Italian Grand Prix
3h ago
Drivers may need to be careful when spraying champagne around this year's trophies
F1 News
Lando Norris ‘deserves’ Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen pay as F1 salary increase emerges
3h ago
Lando Norris has earned a pay rise as part of his new F1 deal
F1 News
Struggling midfield team confirms much-needed Monza F1 upgrades
6h ago
The midfield at Zandvoort
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel to make Ferrari F1 return in Michael Schumacher Monza celebration
6h ago
Vettel in conversation with Ferrari drivers Hamilton and Leclerc