Is it going to rain at the Italian Grand Prix? Full Monza weather report

Remarkably, Formula 1 is yet to have its first collective session in the rain with the new regulation 2026 cars.

The topic of wet running has been a recurring one during this season, with rain threatening to hit at several races before ultimately coming to nothing.

The Miami Grand Prix was moved forward by three hours to avoid thunderstorms but despite concerns, the race was held in fully dry conditions.

How to watch F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix

Lawson and Tsunoda tangle © XPB Images

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Canada was also declared a Rain Hazard race, though it ultimately ended up being dry throughout. F1 sessions also avoided rain that fell during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Zandvoort technically had some wet running, although this came moments after the chequered flag fell on the sprint race, while the grand prix began in damp conditions, but with all 22 runners on slick tyres.

F1 has faced the highly unusual scenario that 12 race weekends have come and gone without a single session taking place in wet conditions.

Other than a few teams getting some wet weather running during the pre-season shakedown in Barcelona, the majority have yet to experience the 2026 rules when it rains.

What is the Italian Grand Prix weather forecast?

F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Monza start time and schedule

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A first fully wet session is highly unlikely to occur at Monza based on the advance forecasts, with baking temperatures set to dominate the running.

As per BBC Weather, the two Friday practice sessions are set to take place in brilliant sun, with temperatures reaching 34 degrees. With a varied breeze of only 1-4mph, the main problem will be keeping the tyres cool.

The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix © XPB Images

For Saturday, the wind will increase slightly with a steady breeze of 6mph coming from the west. Temperatures will also climb, with a high of 35 degrees predicted, although it could cloud over ahead of qualifying.

Sunday is similarly bright, with highs of 34 degrees but, frustratingly for teams, the wind will flip 180 degrees with a 5mph breeze coming from the east. This means that, come race day, drivers will face a headwind into the Della Roggia chicane, and enjoy a tailwind on the long run to the Ascari chicane.

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The Sunday forecast will be favourable to Kimi Antonelli, as the championship leader faces a long battle from the back of the grid due to an engine penalty. Although there is a short straight line mode area into the Della Roggia chicane, there is a longer stretch of this into the Ascari chicane, presenting more of an overtaking opportunity on his recovery drive.