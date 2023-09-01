Hamilton will remain in F1 until the end of 2025 after signing a new two-year deal with Mercedes.

It will keep Hamilton in F1 until he’s 40, having made his debut back in 2007 at the age of 22 with McLaren.

Not only has Hamilton had a significant impact on track with his seven world championships and 103 race wins, he’s been important away from it.

Whether it’s raising issues around racism or society, or even dressing in his own unique style, Hamilton has often veered away from the traditional norms associated with a racing driver.

Gasly feels Hamilton’s trailblazing over the years has made it easier for younger drivers to come into F1 and be themselves without fear of being criticised.

“I think Lewis opened a lot of doors for all of us and it’s important to say, without him, it would be different these days,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“I think the mentality has changed slightly, especially if you look to other sports, NBA in the States it’s very different I think people have a lot more space to express themselves.

“I’ve always told him [that I respect him].

“Actually I get on very well with Lewis, I often thank him for sticking to his values and to himself all these years because now it’s definitely made the path smoother for us young drivers.”