Red Bull fined for Max Verstappen blunder in second practice at F1 Italian GP
Max Verstappen has incurred a fine for his Red Bull team after being caught speeding in the pit lane during second practice at the F1 Italian Grand Prix.
The two-time world champion was pinged for going 4.8km/h over the 80km/h pit lane speed limit in FP2, resulting in Red Bull picking up a €500 fine.
Verstappen was left to rue traffic which ruined his sole soft tyre run and left him fifth-fastest, two places behind Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
Meanwhile, Perez ended the session in the barriers following a spin at the famous Parabolica corner.
Verstappen is gunning for a record-breaking 10th consecutive victory this weekend, having equalled Sebastian Vettel's feat of nine successive wins last time out at Zandvoort.