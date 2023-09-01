The two-time world champion was pinged for going 4.8km/h over the 80km/h pit lane speed limit in FP2, resulting in Red Bull picking up a €500 fine.

Verstappen was left to rue traffic which ruined his sole soft tyre run and left him fifth-fastest, two places behind Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Meanwhile, Perez ended the session in the barriers following a spin at the famous Parabolica corner.

Verstappen is gunning for a record-breaking 10th consecutive victory this weekend, having equalled Sebastian Vettel's feat of nine successive wins last time out at Zandvoort.