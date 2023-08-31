The Canadian has struggled to get on level terms with Alonso in F1 2023 - he currently trails him by 121 points in the drivers’ championship.

Alonso has scored seven podiums to Stroll’s zero, leading to some questions about his future.

One rumour circulated ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix that Stroll was considering a career switch to tennis - which he has since laughed off.

Speaking at Monza, team boss Mike Krack stated that Stroll would remain with the team for next year, partnering Alonso.

"It's Monza, it's driver silly season and it's a bit boring at the moment," said Krack. "I think we don't have any such debate at the moment. We will be fine next year with the two drivers.

"I think we have seen over the last week a very hard-working driver, trying to analyse every little detail where he can improve, being in the simulator, driving a lot, so I think there's nothing that goes in that direction."

Despite the aforementioned points gap, Krack believes the gap in raw performance isn’t as big.

“There is not a marked gap in performance, there is a marked gap in points,” he added. “And then it's important to separate between the two. We as a team are analysing the season, from both perspectives, from both drivers.

"And I think we, as a team, need to do a much, much better job on that side of the garage, on race strategy, but also we had reliability issues, and it was always hitting that car. So that is something we need to do much, much better."