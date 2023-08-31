The seven-time world champion has signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes to remain on the F1 grid until the end of the 2025 season, putting an end to months of speculation over his future.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Hamilton confirmed that ‘Bono’ will remain alongside him during that period.

The pair are in their 11th season working together since Hamilton joined Mercedes a decade ago in 2013.

“Yes, Bono is stuck! I’m very fortunate,” Hamilton said. “Again, that’s history, as well.

“I don’t think there’s ever been an engineer and driver pairing for this long. We’re setting records.”

Hamilton’s new deal with Mercedes will keep the 38-year-old Briton in F1 well past his 40th birthday.

Asked if he is surprised by his own longevity in the sport, Hamilton replied: “Yes definitely.

“I didn’t think I’d be the age that I am, and feel the way I do, physically and mentally. And still love what I do. That’s something I’m incredibly grateful for.

“Some people stay in the same jobs and roles for a long period of time, fall out of love with it, but keep going because maybe it’s the only thing they can do.

“I still love working alongside Bono and the guys in the team, chasing that common goal and dream. I love the feeling of having the lows and highs together. There’s nothing like it.”