Mattia Binotto swiftly spots Ferrari replacement Fred Vasseur as he returns to F1 paddock
Mattia Binotto and Fred Vasseur were hilariously spotted together in the paddock at the F1 Italian Grand Prix.
The ex-Ferrari team principal was making an intriguing return to the paddock when he bumped into the man who replaced him in his job.
Famous Italian manufacturers Ferrari are welcoming Formula 1 to Monza this weekend, their home race, where they are desperate to impress.
Binotto’s perceived failings - despite leading Charles Leclerc to P3 in the F1 standings last season - saw him axed from his prestigious role as team boss, and replaced by Vasseur.
But it was all smiles when the two men met at Monza.
There might be a more interesting reason for Binotto’s appearance, beyond just popping in to see old friends.
He was reportedly targeted by Alpine to become their new team principal, a move which hasn’t materialised yet.
Otmar Szafnauer left his job as Alpine team principal, as part of a shock exodus of staff, weeks ago at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Journalist Leo Turrini wrote for Quotidiano: “In France they say that Binotto already has the agreement with Alpine. I wouldn’t be surprised.”
Any agreement may not begin until later this year anyway.