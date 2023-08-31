The ex-Ferrari team principal was making an intriguing return to the paddock when he bumped into the man who replaced him in his job.

Famous Italian manufacturers Ferrari are welcoming Formula 1 to Monza this weekend, their home race, where they are desperate to impress.

Binotto’s perceived failings - despite leading Charles Leclerc to P3 in the F1 standings last season - saw him axed from his prestigious role as team boss, and replaced by Vasseur.

But it was all smiles when the two men met at Monza.

There might be a more interesting reason for Binotto’s appearance, beyond just popping in to see old friends.

He was reportedly targeted by Alpine to become their new team principal, a move which hasn’t materialised yet.

Otmar Szafnauer left his job as Alpine team principal, as part of a shock exodus of staff, weeks ago at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Journalist Leo Turrini wrote for Quotidiano: “In France they say that Binotto already has the agreement with Alpine. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Any agreement may not begin until later this year anyway.