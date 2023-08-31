Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes confirmed that Hamilton would partner George Russell for 2024 and 2025.

It finally ended speculation and talk about Hamilton’s future, keeping him with Mercedes for two more years.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

Speaking in the FIA press conference at Monza, Hamilton revealed the contract was sorted “last weekend”.

“Contract wise, we got it finished last weekend,” he said. “I’m not working towards next year thinking it’s going to take another four years to get to where we want to be.

“But I’m aware that it does take time. Of course in my heart I am so hopeful that the decisions we are taking and the direction that we’re rowing towards is that that will put us in that target zone to be able to fight the Bulls and be close and be challenging for pole.

“But if it’s not next year, we’ll continue to work through it. But in my heart, I truly believe that, if it’s not next year then the year after, that we will be there.”

While Hamilton has committed his future to Mercedes, it’s not been plain-sailing for the team since the new technical regulations in 2022.

Mercedes have won just one race - Brazil 2022 with Russell - while they’ve been no match for Red Bull.

Hamilton explained what convinced him to stay.

“It’s what you see,” he added. “It’s not necessarily what someone says. It’s the meeting with the engineers, with James Alisson, the whole group at the factory, with the heads of departments, engaging better than ever before about where we are, the mistakes we’ve made, why we made those decisions, why we won’t make them again.

“Having that confidence in each other, that we’re the best at what we do. Given time we’ll get back to where we need to be.”