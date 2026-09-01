Lando Norris ‘deserves’ Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen pay as F1 salary increase emerges

Lando Norris has claimed he deserves the same pay as fellow Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Reigning world champion Norris has extended his McLaren contract with a bumper new deal that will see him stay with the Woking squad until the end of the 2030 season.

The extension will reportedly boost Norris’s bank balance, with the 26-year-old Briton set to pocket an estimated £30m a year according to The Telegraph.

It moves Norris into the top earners’ bracket in F1, taking him up to third place on the list of highest-placed drivers and behind only Verstappen and Hamilton.

Verstappen and Hamilton are F1's biggest earners

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“I mean, I feel I should earn as much as them, but it is certainly not close to the figures that I’ve been seeing online, sadly!” Norris told The Telegraph.

“Of course, it is a bit more [than the last contract], as it is with any job when you kind of extend. But it’s certainly not close to the level of Lewis or Max. Which, in a way, it shouldn’t be, because I’ve not achieved as much as what they’ve achieved in their careers.

"But in another way, I believe it should be, because I believe I can fight against them whenever I need to, and I can do a better job whenever I need to. So yeah, I guess I have two opinions on it.

“I’m working on it. I don’t know when my next extension or renewal will be, but hopefully I can try and match [them] one day. But no, I dream of seeing those figures that I’ve seen online.”

Norris has joined Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in being signed at least through the 2030 season.

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Norris has won the last two F1 races

Despite having interest from other teams, Norris, who has won the last two F1 races, only sees his future with McLaren.

"McLaren is my home, and I'm very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030," Norris said.

"When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships.

“We've achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we're capable of achieving it."

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Norris is fourth place in the drivers’ championship with 159 points, having scored 101 points in the past six races.

That form has seen Norris reduce the gap to championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli to 83 points with 11 scheduled races remaining.