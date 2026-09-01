Audi concede F1 points streak fear for Italian Grand Prix

Audi racing director Allan McNish has conceded that the Italian Grand Prix and the nature of the Monza layout will make it "difficult" for Audi to continue its recent points form.

After scoring points just once across the opening eight weekends of the Formula 1 season, Audi has gone on a run of four consecutive points scores, with eighth place finishes at Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Zandvoort, and a ninth place at the Hungaroring.

This streak has lifted Audi ahead of Williams in the constructors' standings, but McNish has limited expectations that the haul will be further added to this weekend.

McNish on the Audi F1 pit wall © XPB Images

“We showed good pace in Zandvoort and came away with points for the fourth race in a row, which is always encouraging, although there is always room for improvement," he said.

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"Monza is always a special place to go racing, with so much history in and around the circuit. This weekend will be a different challenge, on a track layout that could make it difficult to maintain the run of points we had in the last races.

"Our focus, however, will remain on execution and on making the most of what we have to start this final European back-to-back on a positive note.”

Nico Hulkenberg only scored his first points in Hungary, but immediately followed this up by registering again in the Netherlands.

"The Sunday in Zandvoort ended up again in a satisfying way for us," said the German. "We came away with another points finish and, just as importantly, confirmed that we're moving in the right direction as a team. The goal now is to continue that level of execution over the next races.

Hulkenberg and Bortoleto have been in fine form of late © XPB Images

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“It's always good to be back at Monza. One of the real classics with so many passionate Tifosi around and a place where you really enjoy driving a Formula One car. The midfield is still incredibly close, so the focus is on putting together another tidy weekend and seeing where that leaves us."

Team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto added: "Monza is always a weekend with special meaning for me: I lived in Italy throughout my junior career and also enjoyed good results here in recent years.

"Overall, racing at the Temple of Speed is always something you cannot help but look forward to. We’ve been competitive over the last few races, so hopefully we can carry that into this weekend and put together a strong result.”