Audi concede F1 points streak fear for Italian Grand Prix

Audi has scored in each of the last fourth grands prix, but that streak could come under serious threat in Monza.

Nico Hulkenberg scored points at Zandvoort
Nico Hulkenberg scored points at Zandvoort
© XPB Images

Audi racing director Allan McNish has conceded that the Italian Grand Prix and the nature of the Monza layout will make it "difficult" for Audi to continue its recent points form.

After scoring points just once across the opening eight weekends of the Formula 1 season, Audi has gone on a run of four consecutive points scores, with eighth place finishes at Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Zandvoort, and a ninth place at the Hungaroring. 

This streak has lifted Audi ahead of Williams in the constructors' standings, but McNish has limited expectations that the haul will be further added to this weekend. 

McNish on the Audi F1 pit wall
McNish on the Audi F1 pit wall
© XPB Images

“We showed good pace in Zandvoort and came away with points for the fourth race in a row, which is always encouraging, although there is always room for improvement," he said. 

"Monza is always a special place to go racing, with so much history in and around the circuit. This weekend will be a different challenge, on a track layout that could make it difficult to maintain the run of points we had in the last races. 

"Our focus, however, will remain on execution and on making the most of what we have to start this final European back-to-back on a positive note.”

Nico Hulkenberg only scored his first points in Hungary, but immediately followed this up by registering again in the Netherlands. 

"The Sunday in Zandvoort ended up again in a satisfying way for us," said the German. "We came away with another points finish and, just as importantly, confirmed that we're moving in the right direction as a team. The goal now is to continue that level of execution over the next races.

Hulkenberg and Bortoleto have been in fine form of late
Hulkenberg and Bortoleto have been in fine form of late
© XPB Images

“It's always good to be back at Monza. One of the real classics with so many passionate Tifosi around and a place where you really enjoy driving a Formula One car. The midfield is still incredibly close, so the focus is on putting together another tidy weekend and seeing where that leaves us."

Team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto added: "Monza is always a weekend with special meaning for me: I lived in Italy throughout my junior career and also enjoyed good results here in recent years. 

"Overall, racing at the Temple of Speed is always something you cannot help but look forward to. We’ve been competitive over the last few races, so hopefully we can carry that into this weekend and put together a strong result.”

Tags:

F1
2026
Audi
Italy
Nico Hulkenberg
Gabriel Bortoleto
Audi concede F1 points streak fear for Italian Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
The crowd on the track at Monza
F1 News
How Nico Hulkenberg avoided a huge crash with his Audi F1 team-mate
Nico Hulkenberg avoided a massive crash with his team-mate
F1 News
Why two F1 drivers escaped ‘very significant penalty’ for pit lane breach
Gabriel Bortoleto finished 13th in a drama-filled race
F1 News
How helmet punch "reset" Gabriel Bortoleto after near-miss in Q1
Bortoleto was frustrated after Q1 in Zandvoort
F1 News
"My spot is filled" - Audi driver rubbishes Carlos Sainz replacement rumours
Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in the F1 paddock
F1 News
'Leave it to the race director' - F1 bosses react to red flag calls to avoid Silverstone repeat
Safety Car

Latest News

F1 News
Struggling midfield team confirms much-needed Monza F1 upgrades
1m ago
The midfield at Zandvoort
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel to make Ferrari F1 return in Michael Schumacher Monza celebration
38m ago
Vettel in conversation with Ferrari drivers Hamilton and Leclerc
F1 News
Why Kimi Antonelli is taking a grid penalty at his home F1 race
1h ago
Antonelli will serve a grid penalty at his home F1 race
F1 News
Audi concede F1 points streak fear for Italian Grand Prix
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg scored points at Zandvoort
F1 News
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
2h ago
The crowd on the track at Monza

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Guenther Steiner issues Ferrari with team orders warning to keep F1 title hopes alive
2h ago
Leclerc and Hamilton on the podium
F1 News
Ferrari reveals Michael Schumacher F1 tribute livery for Italian GP
2h ago
Ferrari is running its SF-26 cars in a Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
F1 News
'A dream come true' - Lewis Hamilton completes childhood Ferrari ambition
3h ago
Hamilton finally has his own F40
F1 News
‘Only a blip’ - Alex Albon backs Williams to recover from 2026 slump
19h ago
Albon has signed a new one-year contract with Williams
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals key area for Ferrari F1 improvement
20h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 F1 Dutch GP