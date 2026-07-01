Audi driver expresses biggest “surprise” of their Austrian GP

Gabriel Bortoleto says he “gave it [my] all” on his way to a “surprising” result in Austria despite being handicapped by the Audi Formula 1 car’s lack of top speed.

The team’s overall weekend performance was also benchmarked as the best of the season thus far by Audi racing director Allan McNish.

The Red Bull Ring is noted as a power-sensitive venue, and the team admits that it is losing up to a second a lap to rivals at some circuits.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 team, 2026 Austrian GP © XPB Images

However, the car is especially strong in high-speed corners.

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Despite the loss on the straights, the Audis were beaten in the midfield battle only by Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvind Lindblad, with Nico Hulkenberg following Bortoleto home in 12th.

The team successfully introduced a major upgrade package, while Bortoleto was also encouraged by his strongest start of the 2026 season.

“I think I gave it [my] all,” said the Brazilian when asked by Crash.net about his afternoon.

“We were very close to the VCARBs all the time. I think I managed to stay on the five-second gap the whole race, and at the end, I had to let some cars by, so I lost a bit of that gap.

“But I think it was a bit surprising. We didn't maybe expect it to be that close to them. I think our pace showed up to be a bit better.

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“Also, finally, I did one good start this season, so that's a happy thing for me. I think we have been doing some improvements in the car, and that worked out this weekend. So I'm quite happy."

Bortoleto was particularly encouraged by the good getaway.

“We have been working a lot on the start,” he said.

“We have been evolving our procedure. Obviously, it depends a lot on who you are starting side-by-side with as well.

“I feel like the cars around me, Pierre didn't seem to have the best start from his side, and I had a very good start from my side, so I managed to get him there.

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“Maybe if I was starting side-by-side with a Ferrari power unit, or Colapinto, who normally has very good starts, it would have been different. But I felt that it was quite decent.”

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 team, 2026 Austrian GP © XPB Images

Regarding Silverstone he said: “Let's see how it goes with the long straights there, but I think on the high speeds, we have a few corners there to make it good. And then let's see the straights, how we are.”

Meanwhile, McNish agreed that Austria was a positive race for the team, especially given the PU focus.

“To be honest, I think it was our best weekend so far in terms of all the runs through free practice, qualifying, the race, getting the maximum out of the car,” said the Scot when asked by Crash.net to sum up the performance.

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“Performance around this circuit was always going to be a little bit trickier – although we brought the upgrades, and they actually tallied up pretty well. But the VCARBs were quicker, end of story. And once they're ahead, it's very difficult to race them.”