Rachel Brookes lands new role after quitting Sky F1

Rachel Brookes has landed a first position since leaving Sky Sports' Formula 1 coverage.

Brookes announced that she was leaving Sky Sports near the end of June, days before the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. In a social media post confirming the news, she wrote that she was “moving on to exciting new ventures”.

Having been a reporter with Sky since 2009, Brookes joined the F1 team when the broadcaster secured the rights from the BBC ahead of the 2012 season.

Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Karun Chandhok

The first of these ventures has now been revealed, with Motorsport to Business announcing that the 51-year-old has joined its roster of motorsports speakers.

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"We’re delighted to announce that Motorsport to Business is now working with former Sky Sports F1 broadcaster and author Rachel Brookes - as she joins our Motorsport Speakers roster," read the announcement on social media.

"Rachel has spent years at the heart of Formula 1, bringing the stories, personalities and pressures of the sport to audiences around the world.

"Drawing on that incredible experience, Rachel is also the author of F1 Racing: Drive: The Secrets to Formula One Success - exploring what it really takes to succeed at the very highest level of motorsport.

Rachel Brookes and Lewis Hamilton in China

"We’re really excited to be working with Rachel and introducing her to our clients for keynote speaking, fireside conversations, conferences and corporate events.

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"Her experiences within Formula One give her a fascinating perspective on performance, resilience, communication, teamwork and succeeding under pressure - and, crucially, how lessons from the F1 paddock can be applied in the world of business."

Also on the books with Motorsport to Business are F1 personalities, commentator Harry Benjamin, 1996 champion Damon Hill, and broadcaster Jennie Gow, to name just three.