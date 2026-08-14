Sergio Perez admits Cadillac has to “rethink all our processes”

Sergio Perez has warned that Cadillac must "rethink all of our processes" after falling to the back of the Formula 1 order in Hungary.

Cadillac has earned a great deal of praise for its performances this term, with many having feared that the rookie team would be limping around at the back of the pack, several seconds off the pace of the next slowest team - a situation similar to 2010 when a trio of new teams entered and failed to make a lasting impact.

Instead, Cadillac has been able to challenge both Williams and Aston Martin, and although the latter has made a giant stride forward through a long-overdue upgrade, this should not diminish the achievements of the General Motors-owned team.

Cadillac has pushed development, but is yet to move up the order. © XPB Images

As is natural for any driver, however, Perez has been left wanting more, after spending a four-year stint largely spent near the front with Red Bull.

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"It's been very difficult for us to develop," he said. "I think we haven't developed basically enough.

"And so, we obviously have to rethink all of our processes to make sure that we are able to develop a lot stronger, because in Formula 1 it's all about developing.

"I think it's where we are lacking a bit. Obviously, being a new team, probably we haven't developed as much as we would have liked."

Cadillac is likely to experience a burst of fresh energy after the summer shutdown, following the shock sacking of team principal Graeme Lowdon, and the announcement of former Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski as his replacement.

Lowdon has been sacked by Cadillac © XPB Images

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Budkowski arrives at the team with a wealth of engineering experience, and spoke following his unveiling of a desire to instil a 'winning mentality'.

Asked if he had expected more from Cadillac's upgrades so far this term, despite the team remaining relatively consistent in its margin to the front, Perez added: "Obviously, yes.

"We wanted to close the gap more. We are just a little bit too far behind, and the good thing is that there are very clear things that, if we are to solve them, they will bring a lot of performance soon. So that's the positive thing."