Explained: Why Cadillac has switched up its F1 livery mid-season

Cadillac has explained why it has changed its livery half-way through its debut F1 season.

Cadillac has debuted a new look in Belgium
Cadillac has debuted a new look in Belgium

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has explained the Formula 1 newcomer’s decision to switch up its livery mid-way through the 2026 season. 

Ahead of its debut campaign in F1, Cadillac launched a unique split black-and-white livery design which was revealed in a flashy commercial during the Super Bowl halftime show. 

However, at the Miami Grand Prix, Cadillac’s first race on home soil, its MAC-26 was decked in a predominantly white design featuring stars and stripes as a nod to the team’s American roots. 

Cadillac began the season with a unique split livery
Cadillac began the season with a unique split livery

A one-off livery was also used at Silverstone, before Cadillac rocked up to this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix with the split livery designer no longer present on its car. 

“We’ve had quite a few liveries already,” Lowdon explained when asked about the change on Friday at Spa-Francorchamps. “We launched the asymmetric livery during the Super Bowl halftime show, which we thought was just another way of showing that the team wants to approach Formula 1 a little bit differently.

“We said we would try and bring a few different things to Formula 1. I think that was a really positive move, and we ran that livery for a while. We then ran a livery in Miami, which was really well received by the fans, and we took account of that. 

“The livery we have now is actually quite similar to that Miami livery. Then, in the middle of that, we introduced the livery to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

Lowdon believes the decision underlines Cadillac’s approach to how it aims to “push the boundaries” since arriving in F1. 

Cadillac also ran a one-off livery at the British Grand Prix
Cadillac also ran a one-off livery at the British Grand Prix

“As a team if you look at, not just livery changes but if you look at upgrades, I think we’re pretty high up there on the count of upgrades we brought to the car,” he added.

“Again, I think it’s just a reflection of the way we’ve tried to approach the entry into Formula 1. It’s never been about just getting here, it’s always been about trying to get here as a team and do what all the other teams do, which is push the boundaries.

"We’re not just sitting back – that’s upgrading the car or experimenting with the livery. I have to say the fan reaction has been really positive as well.”

Tags:

F1
Cadillac
Explained: Why Cadillac has switched up its F1 livery mid-season
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Valtteri Bottas casts verdict on Cadillac F1 upgrades after hitting key performance marker
Bottas at Silverstone
F1 News
'Silverstone is less special this year' - F1 stars echo regulation concerns
On the grid at Silverstone
F1 News
Perez brands Cadillac unreliability “unacceptable” after "worst weekend"
Poor reliability has been the story of Cadillac's debut F1 season
F1 News
Cadillac reveal significant upgrades for Austrian Grand Prix
Bottas in Barcelona
F1 News
Cadillac target F1 midfield with 'big upgrade package' for Austria
Perez in Barcelona
F1 News
‘Why did he do that?’ - Hadjar fumes at Perez after close call
Hadjar had a go at Perez over team radio

Latest News

F1 News
Ferrari condemns “harsh” Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Belgian GP
1h ago
Hamilton was pinged with a five-second time penalty
F1 News
Hamilton learns fate as Ferrari penalty for unsafe release confirmed
2h ago
Hamilton kept hold of his fourth place finish
F1 News
'100% on us' - Mercedes shoulders blame for George Russell's Spa GP heartbreak
2h ago
Wolff absolved Russell after his Spa retirement
F1 News
Max Verstappen contests Red Bull having best F1 engine
3h ago
Verstappen does not believe the FIA's engine ruling
F1 News
George Russell slates "dangerous" Mercedes problem after Spa F1 retirement
3h ago
Russell at Spa

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Why Hamilton was penalised for Spa clash - and why Leclerc wasn’t
4h ago
Russell's car is craned away after his collision
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton facing second Spa penalty for hitting Ferrari mechanic
4h ago
Hamilton struck a mechanic during his pit stop
F1 News
The all-time F1 winners' list after the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix
4h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Russell taken out on first lap of Belgian GP as Hamilton punished
6h ago
Russell was taken out at the start
F1 News
Starting grid for today's F1 Belgian GP after five penalties
9h ago
Antonelli and Verstappen share the front row in Belgium