Cadillac reveal significant upgrades for Austrian Grand Prix

Cadillac is chasing the midfield teams in its first Formula 1 season

Bottas in Barcelona
Bottas in Barcelona
© XPB Images
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Cadillac will continue its chase of the Formula 1 midfield with a significant upgrade package set to be introduced at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Cadillac has made an impressive start to life in F1, racing competitively despite initial fears that the team could be cut adrift at the back of the pack.

The 2026 season provides a test of team's development capabilities, with the all-new regulations turning the campaign into a development race more than ever - with Ferrari making the most of a significant upgrade last time out to power Lewis Hamilton to victory.

Perez thought he had scored Cadillac's first point in Monaco
Perez thought he had scored Cadillac's first point in Monaco

With this in mind, Cadillac will bring a string of upgrades to the Red Bull Ring, with revised bodywork and a new floor the headline items. 

“The races now come along in rapid succession, and meeting that logistical element while improving our competitive performance is one of the key challenges of this part of the year," said team principal Graeme Lowdon.

"We are, however, pleased to be able to bring another substantial upgrade package this weekend. 

“With new sidepods and floor, it’s a significant amount of work, and we hope that it will continue our trajectory of steadily catching up to the midfield. We don’t underestimate the challenges Austria present, but we’re learning all the time, and I’m confident we can make progress again this weekend."

The Red Bull Ring
The Red Bull Ring
© XPB Images

Valtteri Bottas, who has enjoyed significant success in Austria previously, added: “We are always learning from experiences to understand the issues, develop the car. We’re doing that, and making progress every week. 

"I have great memories of this circuit, not just the victories in 2017 and 2020, but also my first front row start, and first F1 podium, which I had here in 2014. This is going to be a tough weekend – but it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”

In this article

Cadillac reveal significant upgrades for Austrian Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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