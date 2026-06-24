‘It creeps me out’ - Lando Norris meets his waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds

Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris has met his waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds London.

Norris poses with his waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds
Norris poses with his waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds
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Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris has come face-to-face with his waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds in London. 

Norris is the latest sporting figure to be immortalised with a waxwork likeness at the world-famous wax museum after triumphing to his first F1 world championship in 2025. 

The waxwork version of Norris will go on display to the public at the Baker Street attraction ahead of his home race, the British Grand Prix, which takes place on 3-5 July. 

Norris takes a selfie... with himself
Norris takes a selfie... with himself

Norris has been working with artists from Madame Tussauds for months and even donated a pair of his McLaren overalls. 

The 26-year-old Briton admitted “it creeps me out” after coming face-to-face with his first ever waxwork figure during a visit to Madame Tussauds. 

"Seeing the figure finished and standing next to it is pretty surreal - it really is like looking at another version of me,” Norris said. 

“I’m used to seeing myself in photos, videos or a reflection, but this is me in 3D," Norris said after seeing the figure for the first time.

"The artists have really nailed the details; it’s so lifelike. I also wanted to donate one of my race suits so fans can see up close something I actually wear when I’m racing and help make the figure feel as realistic as possible. 

“I can’t wait for everyone to come and see it in London this summer, and I hope everyone has fun visiting.”

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Madame Tussauds London general manager Steve Blackburn said: “It’s amazing to finally reveal Lando Norris’s figure to the public, and we’re sure fans are going to love it. 

“We’re incredibly grateful to Lando for donating key race suit items – it really brings the figure to life. We can’t wait to welcome fans to strike a winning pose alongside Lando throughout the summer.”

Norris’s waxwork figure will feature alongside seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, and other sporting icons such as England football captain Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Mary Earps, Mo Farah, and Anthony Joshua. 

Norris, who currently sits fifth in the drivers championship, will be back in F1 action this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix. 

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‘It creeps me out’ - Lando Norris meets his waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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