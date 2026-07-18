F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after flurry of penalties

Four penalties for engine changes mean the starting grid for the Belgian Grand Prix will look different to qualifying.

Lando Norris was third-fastest in a red-flagged Q3 but the reigning world champion will line up from 13th due to being hit with a 10-place grid penalty after McLaren took his fourth battery of the season.

Despite picking up a 10-place grid penalty for engine component changes, Lance Stroll will actually start 20th. That’s because Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso has an even bigger 20-place penalty, while Isack Hadjar was hit with a 30-place grid drop.

Alonso has taken on new power unit elements

Hadjar will start 21st, with Alonso joining him on the back row in 22nd - assuming neither opt to make further changes and go from the pit lane instead.

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At the front of the grid, Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position for the sixth time this season, having maintained Mercedes’ unbeaten qualifying streak in 2026.

The F1 championship leader will be joined on the front row by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate and title rival George Russell lines up from third ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli celebrates his sixth pole of 2026

This is the full starting grid for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 7 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 13 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 21 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 22 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

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