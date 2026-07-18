F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after flurry of penalties

The full starting grid for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, following qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps.

Antonelli and Verstappen share the front row in Belgium
Antonelli and Verstappen share the front row in Belgium

Four penalties for engine changes mean the starting grid for the Belgian Grand Prix will look different to qualifying. 

Lando Norris was third-fastest in a red-flagged Q3 but the reigning world champion will line up from 13th due to being hit with a 10-place grid penalty after McLaren took his fourth battery of the season. 

Despite picking up a 10-place grid penalty for engine component changes, Lance Stroll will actually start 20th. That’s because Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso has an even bigger 20-place penalty, while Isack Hadjar was hit with a 30-place grid drop. 

Alonso has taken on new power unit elements
Alonso has taken on new power unit elements

Hadjar will start 21st, with Alonso joining him on the back row in 22nd - assuming neither opt to make further changes and go from the pit lane instead. 

At the front of the grid, Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position for the sixth time this season, having maintained Mercedes’ unbeaten qualifying streak in 2026. 

The F1 championship leader will be joined on the front row by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate and title rival George Russell lines up from third ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. 

Antonelli celebrates his sixth pole of 2026
Antonelli celebrates his sixth pole of 2026

This is the full starting grid for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
7Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
13Lando Norris GBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
20Lance Stroll CANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
21Isack Hadjar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing
22Fernando Alonso ESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team

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F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after flurry of penalties
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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