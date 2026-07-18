F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after flurry of penalties
The full starting grid for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, following qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps.
Four penalties for engine changes mean the starting grid for the Belgian Grand Prix will look different to qualifying.
Lando Norris was third-fastest in a red-flagged Q3 but the reigning world champion will line up from 13th due to being hit with a 10-place grid penalty after McLaren took his fourth battery of the season.
Despite picking up a 10-place grid penalty for engine component changes, Lance Stroll will actually start 20th. That’s because Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso has an even bigger 20-place penalty, while Isack Hadjar was hit with a 30-place grid drop.
Hadjar will start 21st, with Alonso joining him on the back row in 22nd - assuming neither opt to make further changes and go from the pit lane instead.
At the front of the grid, Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position for the sixth time this season, having maintained Mercedes’ unbeaten qualifying streak in 2026.
The F1 championship leader will be joined on the front row by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate and title rival George Russell lines up from third ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
This is the full starting grid for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.
|2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|21
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team