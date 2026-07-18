2026 F1 Belgian GP: Full qualifying results

Kimi Antonelli will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after topping qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps.

Antonelli put in a last-gasp effort to deny Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, with the former benefiting from a huge tow through the final sector from Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar.

Norris, who has a 10-place grid penalty for taking an additional set of control electronics beyond the prescribed limit, was third fastest, but had been fastest at various stages.

George Russell was fourth, with Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri behind.

Liam Lawson will have been disappointed to miss out on the top 10 for Racing Bulls in 11th place, but moves up two places as a result of penalties for Norris and Hadjar.

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The full results can be found below.

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m46.304s 1m45.142s 1m44.361s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m45.930s 1m45.589s 1m44.678s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m45.865s 1m45.454s 1m44.801s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m46.185s 1m45.689s 1m44.869s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m46.278s 1m45.397s 1m44.893s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m46.124s 1m45.543s 1m44.895s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m46.433s 1m45.671s 1m45.016s 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m46.191s 1m45.629s 1m45.143s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m46.609s 1m46.082s 1m45.628s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m46.062s 1m45.823s No time set 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m46.501s 1m46.120s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m46.679s 1m46.331s 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m46.795s 1m46.392s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m46.893s 1m46.671s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m47.080s 1m46.777s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m47.113s 1m46.779s 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m47.120s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m47.801s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m47.823s 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m47.971s 21 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m50.002s 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m50.177s