2026 F1 Belgian GP: Full qualifying results
Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after topping qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps.
Antonelli put in a last-gasp effort to deny Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, with the former benefiting from a huge tow through the final sector from Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar.
Norris, who has a 10-place grid penalty for taking an additional set of control electronics beyond the prescribed limit, was third fastest, but had been fastest at various stages.
George Russell was fourth, with Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri behind.
Liam Lawson will have been disappointed to miss out on the top 10 for Racing Bulls in 11th place, but moves up two places as a result of penalties for Norris and Hadjar.
The full results can be found below.
2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Qualifying results
|2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m46.304s
|1m45.142s
|1m44.361s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m45.930s
|1m45.589s
|1m44.678s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m45.865s
|1m45.454s
|1m44.801s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m46.185s
|1m45.689s
|1m44.869s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m46.278s
|1m45.397s
|1m44.893s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m46.124s
|1m45.543s
|1m44.895s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m46.433s
|1m45.671s
|1m45.016s
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m46.191s
|1m45.629s
|1m45.143s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m46.609s
|1m46.082s
|1m45.628s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m46.062s
|1m45.823s
|No time set
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m46.501s
|1m46.120s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m46.679s
|1m46.331s
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m46.795s
|1m46.392s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m46.893s
|1m46.671s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m47.080s
|1m46.777s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m47.113s
|1m46.779s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m47.120s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m47.801s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m47.823s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m47.971s
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m50.002s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m50.177s