2026 F1 Belgian GP: Full qualifying results

Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren
McLaren
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after topping qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps.

Antonelli put in a last-gasp effort to deny Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, with the former benefiting from a huge tow through the final sector from Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar. 

Norris, who has a 10-place grid penalty for taking an additional set of control electronics beyond the prescribed limit, was third fastest, but had been fastest at various stages.

George Russell was fourth, with Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri behind. 

Liam Lawson will have been disappointed to miss out on the top 10 for Racing Bulls in 11th place, but moves up two places as a result of penalties for Norris and Hadjar. 

The full results can be found below. 

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m46.304s1m45.142s1m44.361s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m45.930s1m45.589s1m44.678s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m45.865s1m45.454s1m44.801s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m46.185s1m45.689s1m44.869s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m46.278s1m45.397s1m44.893s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m46.124s1m45.543s1m44.895s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m46.433s1m45.671s1m45.016s
8Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m46.191s1m45.629s1m45.143s
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m46.609s1m46.082s1m45.628s
10Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m46.062s1m45.823sNo time set
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m46.501s1m46.120s 
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m46.679s1m46.331s 
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m46.795s1m46.392s 
14Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m46.893s1m46.671s 
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m47.080s1m46.777s 
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m47.113s1m46.779s 
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m47.120s  
18Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m47.801s  
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m47.823s  
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m47.971s  
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m50.002s  
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m50.177s  

 

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F1
2026
Belgium
2026 F1 Belgian GP: Full qualifying results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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