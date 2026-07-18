2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
Kimi Antonelli led the way in final practice at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton crashed out in the closing stages.
Antonelli held the advantage that he had established in second practice on Friday, once again leading Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.
George Russell was fourth after recovering from a reported deployment issue in the early stages, although he was still a significant margin back to his Mercedes team-mate.
Hamilton had set the early pace, but fell back as the other front-runners joined the track. Searching for late pace, the seven-time champion lost the rear at the Fagnes chicane, and his Ferrari was fired into the barriers, in a copy and paste of Pierre Gasly's Friday smash.
Also in the top 10 were Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Isack Hadjar - with the latter set to start from the back of the grid after taking new power unit components.
The full results are below.
F1 Belgian GP FP3 Results
|2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m45.990s
|13
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m46.129s
|21
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m46.138s
|14
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m46.357s
|12
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m46.382s
|17
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m46.750s
|17
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m46.785s
|20
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m46.924s
|20
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m47.049s
|18
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m47.096s
|19
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m47.176s
|23
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m47.690s
|23
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m47.904s
|20
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m47.920s
|23
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m47.949s
|21
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m47.990s
|19
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m48.644s
|22
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m48.692s
|20
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m48.730s
|22
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m48.990s
|21
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m50.155s
|17
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m50.631s
|15