2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Antonelli at Spa
Antonelli at Spa
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli led the way in final practice at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton crashed out in the closing stages. 

Antonelli held the advantage that he had established in second practice on Friday, once again leading Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

George Russell was fourth after recovering from a reported deployment issue in the early stages, although he was still a significant margin back to his Mercedes team-mate. 

Hamilton had set the early pace, but fell back as the other front-runners joined the track. Searching for late pace, the seven-time champion lost the rear at the Fagnes chicane, and his Ferrari was fired into the barriers, in a copy and paste of Pierre Gasly's Friday smash. 

Also in the top 10 were Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Isack Hadjar - with the latter set to start from the back of the grid after taking new power unit components.

The full results are below. 

F1 Belgian GP FP3 Results

2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m45.990s13
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m46.129s21
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m46.138s14
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m46.357s12
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m46.382s17
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m46.750s17
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m46.785s20
8Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m46.924s20
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m47.049s18
10Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m47.096s19
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m47.176s23
12Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m47.690s23
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m47.904s20
14Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m47.920s23
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m47.949s21
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m47.990s19
17Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m48.644s22
18Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m48.692s20
19Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m48.730s22
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m48.990s21
21Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m50.155s17
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m50.631s15

 

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F1
2026
Belgium
2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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