2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Kimi Antonelli led the way in final practice at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton crashed out in the closing stages.

Antonelli held the advantage that he had established in second practice on Friday, once again leading Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

George Russell was fourth after recovering from a reported deployment issue in the early stages, although he was still a significant margin back to his Mercedes team-mate.

Hamilton had set the early pace, but fell back as the other front-runners joined the track. Searching for late pace, the seven-time champion lost the rear at the Fagnes chicane, and his Ferrari was fired into the barriers, in a copy and paste of Pierre Gasly's Friday smash.

Also in the top 10 were Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Isack Hadjar - with the latter set to start from the back of the grid after taking new power unit components.

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The full results are below.

F1 Belgian GP FP3 Results

2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m45.990s 13 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m46.129s 21 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m46.138s 14 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m46.357s 12 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m46.382s 17 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m46.750s 17 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m46.785s 20 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m46.924s 20 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m47.049s 18 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m47.096s 19 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m47.176s 23 12 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m47.690s 23 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m47.904s 20 14 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m47.920s 23 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m47.949s 21 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m47.990s 19 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m48.644s 22 18 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m48.692s 20 19 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m48.730s 22 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m48.990s 21 21 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m50.155s 17 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m50.631s 15