Unimpressed Carlos Sainz tells Kimi Antonelli to ‘calm down’ after radio insult in F1 Belgian GP practice

Carlos Sainz was not impressed with Kimi Antonelli's radio comment after an incident in Belgian Grand Prix practice.

Sainz was unimpressed with Antonelli
Sainz was unimpressed with Antonelli

Carlos Sainz has told Formula 1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli to “calm down” after being branded an “idiot” by the Mercedes driver during Belgian Grand Prix practice. 

Tensions flared in opening practice at Spa-Francorchamps after a close moment between Antonelli and Sainz on the run through Blanchimont as they squabbled over track position. 

“Sainz, what an idiot!” Antonelli fumed over team radio after the near-miss between the pair. 

F1 championship leader Antonelli branded Sainz "an idiot"
F1 championship leader Antonelli branded Sainz "an idiot"

Sainz, meanwhile, radioed in to his Williams team to say: “I don’t know what Antonelli was doing with me. He throw the car into me, I don’t know why…” 

Speaking after the end of Friday’s practice running in Belgium, Sainz made it clear he was unimpressed with Antonelli’s insult over team radio. 

"I think he felt like I impeded him - I don't feel like I did," Sainz said after practice. 

"I guess nowadays with the SM [Straight Mode], if you don't get out of the way exactly like [the other driver wants]- you cannot turn because you have no downforce with the wings open.

"Maybe he felt like I could have got out of the way in a better way. 

"But I don't think he should call me an idiot either, on the radio, I think that's forbidden, to swear and insult a rival - so I think he should calm down a bit.”

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Antonelli explained his reaction, which he admitted was “not the best” in the “heat of the moment, after topping second practice. 

"I mean, he backed off out of a fast corner, you exit in seventh gear, and I had to abort and it was quite risky,” the Italian teenager said. 

"So of course I was not happy with it and of course what I said probably, in the heat of the moment, is not the best - but it was quite dangerous.”

Sainz ended Friday practice 16th-fastest, behind Williams team-mate Alex Albon who took 15th. 

Antonelli heads into the Belgian Grand Prix weekend holding a 25-point championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Tags:

F1
Williams
Carlos Sainz Jr
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Unimpressed Carlos Sainz tells Kimi Antonelli to ‘calm down’ after radio insult in F1 Belgian GP practice
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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