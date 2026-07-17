Nico Hulkenberg makes cheeky offer to Carlos Sainz amid Audi F1 gossip

Nico Hulkenberg makes cheeky Audi offer to Carlos Sainz amid F1 silly season gossip.

Hulkenberg jokingly offered a reserve drive to Sainz
Hulkenberg jokingly offered a reserve drive to Sainz

Nico Hulkenberg has cheekily offered Carlos Sainz the position of reserve driver at Audi next season, as he batted away the latest Formula 1 silly season rumours. 

With more than half of the grid out of contract for 2027, speculation is rampant as drivers and teams weigh up their next moves. Sainz’s deal is set to expire at the end of the year, prompting talk that the Spaniard could look to leave Williams after a hugely difficult and disappointing start to the 2026 season. 

Sainz has been linked with Audi, who he previously rejected in order to join Williams when he was forced to give up his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton. But with Hulkenberg and team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto on “multi-year” deals at Audi, there is seemingly no room at the German manufacturer for Sainz. 

Hulkenberg has no plans to give up his Audi seat
Hulkenberg has no plans to give up his Audi seat

Responding to the latest rumours, 38-year-old Hulkenberg proposed a potential solution for Sainz, though he doubts it will appeal to the four-time grand prix winner. 

“It’s just you know typical summer F1 noise,” Hulkenberg told media ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa. 

“I think, or I know in fact, the team is very happy with Gabi [Bortoleto] and myself. We are only getting started. This is year one for us as a team. On top of that, you know, contracts are very clear.

“Yeah, I read some rumour stuff that related to Carlos… The reserve driver’s seat is available, but I doubt that he would be interested in that.

“So, yeah, no question marks about that from my side.”

Sainz is out of contract at the end of the year
Sainz is out of contract at the end of the year

Sainz has stressed he will “not really” consider where his F1 future lies until the August summer break. 

When asked ahead of the British Grand Prix if he was scoping out seats at rival teams for next year, Sainz insisted: "Not really. I'm not, seriously. I'm not because I have so much work to do here in Williams right now.

“Over the next few races and the amount of simulator sessions we're doing, amount of meetings that are being held in the last few months.

“I've also told my team to leave me a bit on my own until the summer break, just to try and help Williams and improve the situation as much as possible. 

“And then in the summer break, it will be obviously time to think about it, look at the options.”

Tags:

F1
Nico Hulkenberg
Audi
Carlos Sainz Jr
Williams
Nico Hulkenberg makes cheeky offer to Carlos Sainz amid Audi F1 gossip
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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