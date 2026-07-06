Carlos Sainz’s rare and unprecedented ‘penalty lap’ at F1 British GP explained

Carlos Sainz was handed a rare F1 penalty at the British Grand Prix.

Sainz was hit with a rare F1 penalty
Sainz was hit with a rare F1 penalty
Add as a preferred source

Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz was hit with a rare post-race penalty after the British Grand Prix.

Sainz was handed an unprecedented penalty lap after he was found to have incorrectly unlapped himself under the late safety car during Sunday’s 52-lap race at Silverstone. 

The bizarre incident prompted a post-race stewards investigation, leading to Sainz being punished. Sainz had finished 12th on the road but the penalty demoted him to 17th in the final race classification. 

Silverstone's pit lane layout played a role
Silverstone's pit lane layout played a role

The Spaniard found himself a lap down before Max Verstappen triggered a safety car when he spun off and beached his Red Bull into the gravel at Stowe on lap 48.

Due to an unusual set of circumstances, Sainz managed to temporarily unlap himself when he pitted under the safety car due to the specific and unique layout of the pit entry at Silverstone. 

Sainz was technically classed as a non-lapped driver at the start-finish line and therefore was ineligible to unlap himself. But the Williams driver had already done so because he emerged on the lead lap following his pit stop. 

The punishment handed out effectively removed the lap Sainz had incorrectly gained from him. Despite the penalty, Sainz was still classified ahead of the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The penalty relegated Sainz from P12 to P17
The penalty relegated Sainz from P12 to P17

"The stewards noted that, after completing its pit stop, Car 55 once again was a
lapped car when it re-joined the track,” the stewards’ explained in their verdict. "Given the exceptional track layout at this event, the stewards understand how the sequence of events may have contributed to the team's confusion.

"The team representative acknowledged that the team nevertheless made two errors: firstly, by failing to recognise that Car 55 was not a lapped car at the relevant reference point under Article B5.13.4 c), and secondly, by failing to note that Car 55 was not included in the race control message identifying the cars permitted to overtake the safety car.

"The team representative accepted that they inadvertently gained a lap when they were not entitled to do so.”

It marked the first time since Ricardo Zunino was penalised for corner cutting at the 1981 Argentine Grand Prix that the penalty lap has been issued to a driver.

Carlos Sainz’s rare and unprecedented ‘penalty lap’ at F1 British GP explained
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Williams outlines timeline of F1 upgrade plan for “completely new car”
01/07/26
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, 2026 Austrian GP
F1 News
Fernando Alonso questions “money machine” as top F1 teams relentlessly pursue upgrades
27/06/26
Alonso in Austria
F1 News
Why Williams broke curfew at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix
26/06/26
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, 2026 Austrian GP
F1 News
Alex Albon makes glum Williams F1 prediction for Austrian GP
21/06/26
Albon in Barcelona
F1 News
"Back to the drawing board" - Carlos Sainz issues blunt assessment of "frustrating" Williams
19/06/26
Sainz in Barcelona
F1 News
The F1 winner David Coulthard thinks will be “eyeballing” other teams
18/06/26
Sainz joined Williams in 2025

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains error that led to costly jump start at British GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix
F1 News
Jos Verstappen dubs Martin Brundle an 'idiot' over Red Bull F1 comments
3h ago
Jos Verstappen and Martin Brundle
F1 News
Sainz’s rare and unprecedented F1 British GP ‘penalty lap’ explained
3h ago
Sainz was hit with a rare F1 penalty
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli issues defiant reaction after disastrous end to Silverstone race
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli, British Grand Prix
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen didn't speak to Christian Horner at the British Grand Prix
5h ago
Verstappen and Horner had their differences at Red Bull

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Ferrari stands by decision to pit Hamilton before 'surprise' safety car finish
17h ago
Hamilton congratulates Leclerc, despite the team losing a one-two result
F1 News
Red Bull to investigate "super dangerous" wing issue that led to Max Verstappen crash
18h ago
Verstappen's Red Bull will be investigated for a fault
F1 News
Why Hamilton went unpunished over infringement he expected penalty for
18h ago
Hamilton avoided a penalty at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen slams "super-dangerous" Red Bull wing after "lucky" Silverstone escape
19h ago
Max Verstappen at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Mercedes reveals cause of Antonelli damage and how close he came to win
19h ago
Antonelli looked on course for the win at Silverstone