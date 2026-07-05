Why Lewis Hamilton kept F1 British Grand Prix podium after infringement he expected to get penalty for

This is why Lewis Hamilton avoided a penalty despite a yellow flag infringement at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton avoided a penalty at Silverstone
Hamilton avoided a penalty at Silverstone
Add as a preferred source

The FIA stewards have explained why Ferrari Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton kept his British Grand Prix podium at Silverstone despite a yellow flag infringement. 

Hamilton took third on the road after a dramatic British Grand Prix ended under a safety car in confusing circumstances, but the seven-time world champion faced the risk of losing his podium due to a post-race investigation.

The 41-year-old Briton himself said after the race that he was expecting to get a penalty after admitting he had not seen yellow flags when Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi conked out at the side of the track. 

Hamilton expected to be penalised
Hamilton expected to be penalised

"I'm probably going to get a penalty right now as well," Hamilton, who picked up a five-second time penalty for a false start, told Sky Sports F1. 

"I went through a yellow flag and I didn't see it. So it's another [penalty] - jump start, yellow flag. When it rains, it pours. 

"I've just been to see them [the stewards]. I don't have an answer yet. But most likely I'll probably get something. I'll probably get a penalty, I'm sure.”

But the stewards did not penalise Hamilton for the infringement, issuing him with a reprimand only. 

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), the team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence,” the stewards explained in their verdict. 

“HAM entered the relevant sector before any yellow flag or yellow light panel was displayed, with no such indication present before Turn 9. The first light panel encountered after Turn 9 was displaying green immediately before Turn 10. The yellow indication on the steering wheel display only appeared once the driver was already on the straight towards Turn 10 and close to the end of the yellow flag zone.

“The evidence showed that there was no yellow light panel warning within the driver’s immediate field of vision and that the yellow indication on the steering wheel display remained visible for only a very short period. The Stewards were therefore satisfied that the time available for the driver to react to the yellow flag indication was very limited.

“The Stewards also accept that, immediately prior to entering the sector, HAM had been involved in an overtaking manoeuvre with VER and that the driver was expecting a counter attack. As a result, his attention remained directed to his mirrors for most of the straight towards Turn 10, rather than immediately towards the green light panel at the end of the sector. The Stewards took this into account when considering whether the visibility of the green light panel should itself have made it clear to the driver that he was still within a yellow flag zone. 

Hamilton kept his third place finish on the podium
Hamilton kept his third place finish on the podium

“The Stewards nevertheless determine that, after the yellow had been displayed on the steering wheel display and the green light panel was illuminated immediately before Turn 10, HAM did not make a discernible reduction of speed and therefore did not fully comply with the requirements applicable under a single yellow flag.

“The Stewards In determining the penalty, the Stewards took into account that HAM had entered the sector before the yellow was shown, that the yellow indication reached the driver only when he was already near the end of the sector, that the time and distance available to react were very limited, and that the driver’s attention had, for understandable reasons, been occupied by the immediately preceding battle with another car. 

“In those circumstances, the Stewards considered that a Reprimand was the appropriate penalty.”

Why Lewis Hamilton kept F1 British Grand Prix podium after infringement he expected to get penalty for
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2026 British Grand Prix after two penalties
9h ago
Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
F1 News
How to watch today's F1 British Grand Prix for free in the UK
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Hamilton reveals cost of Ferrari problem in Silverstone qualifying
04/07/26
Hamilton was left to rue a deployment issue on his Ferrari
F1 News
Norris delivers damning “no excuses” verdict as McLaren MCL40 “not good enough”
04/07/26
Lando Norris at the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli storms to Silverstone pole as Ferrari pace falters
04/07/26
Antonelli scored his fifth pole of 2026
F1 News
‘I knew it was coming’ - Hamilton left powerless to stop Antonelli
04/07/26
Hamilton admitted he could do little to stop Antonelli

Latest News

F1 News
Why Hamilton went unpunished over infringement he expected penalty for
7s ago
Hamilton avoided a penalty at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen slams "super-dangerous" Red Bull wing after "lucky" Silverstone escape
25m ago
Max Verstappen at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Mercedes reveals cause of Antonelli damage and how close he came to win
40m ago
Antonelli looked on course for the win at Silverstone
F1 News
FIA explains Silverstone safety car confusion after 'software error'
1h ago
The Safety Car led the cars to the finish at Silverstone
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton avoids post-race penalty at British Grand Prix
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Horner returns to F1 paddock for first time since Red Bull sacking
7h ago
Horner was sacked last July by Red Bull
F1 News
How to watch the F1 Lego car drivers' parade at Silverstone
7h ago
Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Wolff responds to 'emotional' Vasseur after Ferrari upgrade comments
7h ago
Wolff took aim at Ferrari's upgrade push
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2026 British Grand Prix after two penalties
9h ago
Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
F1 News
Why F1's "unluckiest" driver has questioned yellow flag rule
9h ago
Ocon escaped punishment in F1 qualifying at Silverstone