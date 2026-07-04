F1 2026 British Grand Prix: Full starting grid for main Silverstone race
The full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix, following regular qualifying at Silverstone.
This is the full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli will line up from the very front of the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix after taking an impressive pole position at Silverstone.
Having maintained Mercedes' unbeaten streak in Grand Prix qualifying this year, Antonelli will be joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Lewis Hamilton, who beat Antonelli to sprint pole on Friday, had to settle with third place.
The seven-time world champion will subsequently line up on row two with fellow Briton George Russell alongside him.
Hamilton will be looking to replicate some of his previous Silverstone magic as he bids to secure a record-extending 10th British Grand Prix victory on Sunday.
Isack Hadjar was the lead Red Bull driver and will go from fifth, with the Frenchman sharing the third row with reigning world champion Lando Norris.
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri will line up from row four, with the Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson completing the top-10 starters.
The back row of the grid will once again be made up of the two Aston Martins, with Lance Stroll out-qualifying team-mate Fernando Alonso.
The 2026 British Grand Prix takes place at 15:00 BST on Sunday.
|2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team