F1 2026 British Grand Prix: Full starting grid for main Silverstone race

The full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix, following regular qualifying at Silverstone.

Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
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This is the full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will line up from the very front of the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix after taking an impressive pole position at Silverstone. 

Having maintained Mercedes' unbeaten streak in Grand Prix qualifying this year, Antonelli will be joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

There was no home pole delight for Hamilton
There was no home pole delight for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, who beat Antonelli to sprint pole on Friday, had to settle with third place. 

The seven-time world champion will subsequently line up on row two with fellow Briton George Russell alongside him. 

Hamilton will be looking to replicate some of his previous Silverstone magic as he bids to secure a record-extending 10th British Grand Prix victory on Sunday. 

Isack Hadjar was the lead Red Bull driver and will go from fifth, with the Frenchman sharing the third row with reigning world champion Lando Norris. 

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri will line up from row four, with the Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson completing the top-10 starters. 

The back row of the grid will once again be made up of the two Aston Martins, with Lance Stroll out-qualifying team-mate Fernando Alonso. 

The 2026 British Grand Prix takes place at 15:00 BST on Sunday. 

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
14Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
22Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
F1 2026 British Grand Prix: Full starting grid for main Silverstone race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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