F1 2026 British Grand Prix: Full starting grid for main Silverstone race

This is the full starting grid for the F1 British Grand Prix.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will line up from the very front of the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix after taking an impressive pole position at Silverstone.

Having maintained Mercedes' unbeaten streak in Grand Prix qualifying this year, Antonelli will be joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

There was no home pole delight for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, who beat Antonelli to sprint pole on Friday, had to settle with third place.

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The seven-time world champion will subsequently line up on row two with fellow Briton George Russell alongside him.

Hamilton will be looking to replicate some of his previous Silverstone magic as he bids to secure a record-extending 10th British Grand Prix victory on Sunday.

Isack Hadjar was the lead Red Bull driver and will go from fifth, with the Frenchman sharing the third row with reigning world champion Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri will line up from row four, with the Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson completing the top-10 starters.

The back row of the grid will once again be made up of the two Aston Martins, with Lance Stroll out-qualifying team-mate Fernando Alonso.

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The 2026 British Grand Prix takes place at 15:00 BST on Sunday.

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 14 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 22 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team