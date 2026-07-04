2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP qualifying results

Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

The top three in British GP qualifying
The top three in British GP qualifying
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

Kimi Antonelli qualified on pole position for the British Grand Prix.

Antonelli backed up his victory on Saturday's Silverstone sprint race, by setting the fastest time in qualifying. 

It was another strong performance from Ferrari, but it was Charles Leclerc who led the way this time in second place, while Lewis Hamilton will go from third. 

George Russell again failed to match his team-mate, and survived an off in Q1 to qualify in fourth place. 

McLaren and Red Bull were in their own battle over the following four positions, with Isack Hadjar heading the quartet. 

Aston Martin saw Lance Stroll finish as its lead driver, although 1.4 seconds shy of the next driver. 

The full results can be found below. 

2026 F1 British Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.719s1m28.493s1m28.111s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.534s1m28.626s1m28.286s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.644s1m28.864s1m28.458s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.985s1m28.920s1m28.481s
5Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.276s1m29.069s1m28.746s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m30.186s1m29.383s1m28.877s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.549s1m29.113s1m28.893s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m29.971s1m29.218s1m29.032s
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.661s1m29.234s1m29.305s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.300s1m29.429s1m29.716s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m30.269s1m29.461s 
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.345s1m30.063s 
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m29.539s1m30.076s 
14Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m30.570s1m30.501s 
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m30.562s1m30.623s 
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m30.638s1m30.743s 
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m30.680s  
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m31.227s  
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.321s  
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m31.940s  
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.863s  
22Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.025s  

 

In this article

2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP qualifying results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals what it took to execute crucial pass on Lewis Hamilton
5h ago
Antonelli celebrates at Silverstone
F1 News
'Let's get it right for once' - Lando Norris explains frustrated Silverstone sprint radio message
5h ago
Norris at Silverstone
F1 Results
2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP sprint results
6h ago
The top three in the Silverstone sprint race
F1 News
Lando Norris hails quick McLaren fix to "shocking" car in Silverstone sprint qualifying
23h ago
Norris at SIlverstone
F1 News
'Some things aren’t making sense' Russell perplexed by Ferrari sprint pole after disappointing Silverstone result
03/07/26
Russell qualified fifth for the Silverstone sprint race
F1 Results
2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP Sprint Qualifying and Friday practice results
03/07/26
Hamilton says Ferrari has work to do to catch Mercedes

Latest News

F1 News
Where George Russell is suffering compared to Kimi Antonelli at Silverstone
1m ago
Russell has struggled against Antonelli at Silverstone
F1 News
Antonelli admits team call made him 'stressed' on Silverstone pole lap
3m ago
Antonelli on his way to securing pole at Silverstone
F1 News
Hamilton reveals cost of Ferrari problem in Silverstone qualifying
35m ago
Hamilton was left to rue a deployment issue on his Ferrari
F1 News
Norris delivers damning “no excuses” verdict as McLaren MCL40 “not good enough”
36m ago
Lando Norris at the British Grand Prix
F1 News
'No point racing like this' Max Verstappen offers blunt verdict on Red Bull's Silverstone struggles
42m ago
Verstappen was frustrated after a tough qualifying

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
1h ago
Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli storms to Silverstone pole as Ferrari pace falters
1h ago
Antonelli scored his fifth pole of 2026
F1 News
Lando Norris responds to George Russell's bold plan to 'steal' the Silverstone Landostand
4h ago
Norris greets fans at Silverstone
F1 News
Inside Biggin Hill: The colossal tech operation powering modern Formula 1 broadcasts
5h ago
Inside Formula 1's Media and Technology Centre in Biggin Hill
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals what it took to execute crucial pass on Lewis Hamilton
5h ago
Antonelli celebrates at Silverstone