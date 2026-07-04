2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP qualifying results
Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli qualified on pole position for the British Grand Prix.
Antonelli backed up his victory on Saturday's Silverstone sprint race, by setting the fastest time in qualifying.
It was another strong performance from Ferrari, but it was Charles Leclerc who led the way this time in second place, while Lewis Hamilton will go from third.
George Russell again failed to match his team-mate, and survived an off in Q1 to qualify in fourth place.
McLaren and Red Bull were in their own battle over the following four positions, with Isack Hadjar heading the quartet.
Aston Martin saw Lance Stroll finish as its lead driver, although 1.4 seconds shy of the next driver.
The full results can be found below.
2026 F1 British Grand Prix: Qualifying results
|2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.719s
|1m28.493s
|1m28.111s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.534s
|1m28.626s
|1m28.286s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.644s
|1m28.864s
|1m28.458s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.985s
|1m28.920s
|1m28.481s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.276s
|1m29.069s
|1m28.746s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m30.186s
|1m29.383s
|1m28.877s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.549s
|1m29.113s
|1m28.893s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m29.971s
|1m29.218s
|1m29.032s
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.661s
|1m29.234s
|1m29.305s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.300s
|1m29.429s
|1m29.716s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m30.269s
|1m29.461s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.345s
|1m30.063s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m29.539s
|1m30.076s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m30.570s
|1m30.501s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m30.562s
|1m30.623s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m30.638s
|1m30.743s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m30.680s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m31.227s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.321s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m31.940s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.863s
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.025s