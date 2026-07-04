2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP qualifying results

Kimi Antonelli qualified on pole position for the British Grand Prix.

Antonelli backed up his victory on Saturday's Silverstone sprint race, by setting the fastest time in qualifying.

It was another strong performance from Ferrari, but it was Charles Leclerc who led the way this time in second place, while Lewis Hamilton will go from third.

George Russell again failed to match his team-mate, and survived an off in Q1 to qualify in fourth place.

McLaren and Red Bull were in their own battle over the following four positions, with Isack Hadjar heading the quartet.

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Aston Martin saw Lance Stroll finish as its lead driver, although 1.4 seconds shy of the next driver.

The full results can be found below.

2026 F1 British Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.719s 1m28.493s 1m28.111s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.534s 1m28.626s 1m28.286s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.644s 1m28.864s 1m28.458s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.985s 1m28.920s 1m28.481s 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.276s 1m29.069s 1m28.746s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m30.186s 1m29.383s 1m28.877s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.549s 1m29.113s 1m28.893s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m29.971s 1m29.218s 1m29.032s 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m29.661s 1m29.234s 1m29.305s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m29.300s 1m29.429s 1m29.716s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m30.269s 1m29.461s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.345s 1m30.063s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m29.539s 1m30.076s 14 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m30.570s 1m30.501s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m30.562s 1m30.623s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m30.638s 1m30.743s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m30.680s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m31.227s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.321s 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m31.940s 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.863s 22 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.025s