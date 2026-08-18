Guenther Steiner makes Haas confession amid F1 return speculation

Former Haas Formula 1 boss Guenther Steiner has conceded that he remained with the team for too long.

Steiner believes he stayed with Haas for 'two years too long'
Steiner believes he stayed with Haas for 'two years too long'
© XPB Images

Guenther Steiner has conceded that he remained the Haas Formula 1 boss for "too long" after his relationship with owner Gene Haas deteriorated.

Steiner was a key player in the creation of the Haas F1 team, creating a business plan for the project in the late 2000s and pitching the idea to both Haas and Bernie Ecclestone, who needed convincing to allow the team a position on the grid.

Team principal from 2014-2023, Steiner saw Haas' form fluctuate wildly from a solid midfield outfit to a back-of-the-grid team. This saw his relationship with the owner slowly erode, especially as the Italian maintained the team should sacrifice a disastrous 2023 season to focus on building a stronger car for the following year. 

Steiner remains a popular figure with F1 fans
Steiner remains a popular figure with F1 fans

Although this plan was followed and 2024 began stronger, Steiner was not retained at the helm, with Ayao Komatsu promoted to fill his position. 

“I think I stayed two years too long," Steiner told the High Performance Podcast.  

“What I should have done better or differently is maybe convincing the ownership to do, or to sell them my vision better so they would do it. I don’t know if I would ever have achieved that. That is one of the things that I should have done, but I didn’t achieve that. 

“So, I think what I should have done is just say, ‘Hey, it isn’t working. I’m leaving now’. 

“But in the end, I don’t regret not leaving two years before. I’m pretty fine with it. Reflecting, it’s like if you give me now, with hindsight, this is what I say, but at the time it wasn’t this bad because otherwise, I would have done it.”

Recalling how the decision was "taken away" from him, Steiner added: "I was pretty happy that it was taken away. 

"Sometimes you want to make a decision, but then you don’t. 

"When it comes to it, I was very happy that it happened because I didn’t agree with where the team was going. My vision was different from the owners'. 

Steiner grew increasingly frustrated at Haas
Steiner grew increasingly frustrated at Haas
© XPB Images

"Obviously, he owns the team, so he can do whatever he wants. He is fully right to do that, he doesn’t have to ask me, and I am a big believer in one door closes, two more open, and obviously, at the moment, too many doors are open for me because I’m too busy.”

Steiner has since turned to MotoGP, where he leads a consortium that owns the Tech3 team. But the 61-year-old recently intimated that he would be willing to return to the F1 paddock should the right project emerge. 

I will come back if there is a project I like," he told the Up to Speed Podcast. "I mean, I always say, just to go back and do a job: no."

He adeed: "It needs to be something which really challenges me." 

Tags:

F1
2026
Haas
Guenther Steiner makes Haas confession amid F1 return speculation
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Guenther Steiner open to F1 return after MotoGP switch
Steiner was the former Haas F1 team principal
F1 News
Ollie Bearman suffers Haas 'nightmare' ahead of F1 summer break
Bearman struggled in Hungary
F1 News
'We shouldn't be racing them' - Aston Martin rival's 'pain' over its F1 car gains
Alonso ended up 17th fastest in the upgraded Aston Martin
F1 News
Bearman responds to Red Bull links in latest F1 silly season shock
Bearman has been linked with Red Bull
F1 Feature
The key players that could blow the F1 2027 driver market wide open
Verstappen's F1 future is the subject of huge speculation
F1 News
Why F1's "unluckiest" driver has questioned yellow flag rule
Ocon escaped punishment in F1 qualifying at Silverstone

Latest News

F1 News
Mercedes have "final opportunity" for key result as they admit team "have left points on the table"
1m ago
Wolff absolved Russell after his Spa retirement
F1 News
Williams re-signs Alex Albon for 2027 in record breaking contract extension
1h ago
Albon will remain with Williams into 2027
F1 News
Guenther Steiner makes Haas confession amid F1 return speculation
1h ago
Steiner believes he stayed with Haas for 'two years too long'
F1 News
"My spot is filled" - Audi driver rubbishes Carlos Sainz replacement rumours
2h ago
Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in the F1 paddock
IndyCar News
Red Bull F1 veteran tipped for sensational IndyCar switch for 2027
4h ago
Verstappen and the potentially IndyCar-bound Tsunoda

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals key aim for Zandvoort as last F1 race approaches
5h ago
Verstappen celebrates his 2023 Dutch Grand Prix victory
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Dutch GP? Full Zandvoort weather report
17/08/26
Rain hit the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort
F1 News
Johnny Herbert brands diehard Max Verstappen F1 fans “the worst” for abuse
17/08/26
Johnny Herbert won three F1 grands prix
F1 News
F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix: Zandvoort start time and schedule
17/08/26
Verstappen at Zandvoort
F1 News
How to watch F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix as Zandvoort bids farewell
17/08/26
The start of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort