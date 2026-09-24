Haas reveals F1 driver decision timeline as Esteban Ocon exit speculation grows

Haas Formula 1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has revealed the timeframe for when a decision will be taken on Esteban Ocon’s future.

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Ocon declared he is “definitely a free agent for next year” as speculation continues to ramp up that he is set to be replaced at Haas in 2027, with Ferrari junior Rafael Camara the favourite to take his seat.

Addressing the latest rumours for the first time publicly, Komatsu insisted Haas is yet to make a final decision on its line-up for next season, but suggested it will come within a matter of weeks.

“We haven't made any decision yet,” Komatsu said during Thursday’s FIA press conference for team representatives in Baku.

Rafael Camara is second in the Formula 2 standings

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“Every driver has a clause in a certain point in the year to decide on an option. It just means that we haven't decided on that option yet, but that was a quite long time ago, so his situation hasn't really changed.

“We're still trying to finalise what we're going to do for next year.”

Asked if it is still an option for Ocon to remain with the team in 2027, Komatsu replied: “Yes. Like I said, we haven't made any decisions yet.”

When pressed on when a final decision will be made by Haas, Komatsu said: “Soon, within next couple of weeks.

"We've done all the evaluations. So just waiting to summarise our findings, have a discussion internally, have a chat with Gene [Haas, team owner], and then take the final decision.”

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Ayao Komatsu revealed Haas' decision will be made "soon"

Komatsu also refused to confirm that Ollie Bearman will stay put at Haas next year, which is widely expected to be the case.

“We are still finalising our internal discussion. I really cannot say anything more than that,” was all Komatsu offered when asked about Bearman.

Formula 2 championship contender Camara took part in a recent private test at Portimao as Haas evaluated several drivers for next season, and the 21-year-old Brazilian is believed to have emerged as the front runner.

“What we look for in a driver, first and foremost, the guy needs to have speed, the guy needs to be fast. That's their talent. We cannot teach them the speed, so needs to be fast,” Komatsu added.

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“But really needs to be a team player, work closely with the team, and especially for a small team like us, those two drivers, their integration into the team, how they motivate the team, how they drive the team is very, very important.

“So, it's got to be a personal character - that is very important for us. I think it's the same for any teams, but especially for teams like us. We’re a small team, so it's very, very important.”