Haas reveals F1 driver decision timeline as Esteban Ocon exit speculation grows

Ayao Komatsu outlines the timeline for Haas to make a final decision on its 2027 F1 driver line-up.

Esteban Ocon looks like he is on his way out at Haas
Esteban Ocon looks like he is on his way out at Haas

Haas Formula 1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has revealed the timeframe for when a decision will be taken on Esteban Ocon’s future. 

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Ocon declared he is “definitely a free agent for next year” as speculation continues to ramp up that he is set to be replaced at Haas in 2027, with Ferrari junior Rafael Camara the favourite to take his seat. 

Addressing the latest rumours for the first time publicly, Komatsu insisted Haas is yet to make a final decision on its line-up for next season, but suggested it will come within a matter of weeks. 

“We haven't made any decision yet,” Komatsu said during Thursday’s FIA press conference for team representatives in Baku. 

Rafael Camara is second in the Formula 2 standings
Rafael Camara is second in the Formula 2 standings

“Every driver has a clause in a certain point in the year to decide on an option. It just means that we haven't decided on that option yet, but that was a quite long time ago, so his situation hasn't really changed. 

“We're still trying to finalise what we're going to do for next year.” 

Asked if it is still an option for Ocon to remain with the team in 2027, Komatsu replied: “Yes. Like I said, we haven't made any decisions yet.”

When pressed on when a final decision will be made by Haas, Komatsu said: “Soon, within next couple of weeks. 

"We've done all the evaluations. So just waiting to summarise our findings, have a discussion internally, have a chat with Gene [Haas, team owner], and then take the final decision.” 

Ayao Komatsu revealed Haas' decision will be made "soon"
Ayao Komatsu revealed Haas' decision will be made "soon"

Komatsu also refused to confirm that Ollie Bearman will stay put at Haas next year, which is widely expected to be the case. 

“We are still finalising our internal discussion. I really cannot say anything more than that,” was all Komatsu offered when asked about Bearman. 

Formula 2 championship contender Camara took part in a recent private test at Portimao as Haas evaluated several drivers for next season, and the 21-year-old Brazilian is believed to have emerged as the front runner. 

“What we look for in a driver, first and foremost, the guy needs to have speed, the guy needs to be fast. That's their talent. We cannot teach them the speed, so needs to be fast,” Komatsu added. 

“But really needs to be a team player, work closely with the team, and especially for a small team like us, those two drivers, their integration into the team, how they motivate the team, how they drive the team is very, very important. 

“So, it's got to be a personal character - that is very important for us. I think it's the same for any teams, but especially for teams like us. We’re a small team, so it's very, very important.” 

Tags:

F1
Haas
Esteban Ocon
Ollie Bearman
Haas reveals F1 driver decision timeline as Esteban Ocon exit speculation grows
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Cryptic remark offers bleak twist in Esteban Ocon F1 future saga
Ocon in Monaco
F1 News
Struggling midfield team confirms much-needed Monza F1 upgrades
The midfield at Zandvoort
F1 News
Why two F1 drivers escaped ‘very significant penalty’ for pit lane breach
Gabriel Bortoleto finished 13th in a drama-filled race
F1 News
Guenther Steiner makes Haas confession amid F1 return speculation
Steiner believes he stayed with Haas for 'two years too long'
F1 News
Bearman admits Hamilton’s F1 resurgence “not ideal” for his career
Lewis Hamilton and Ollie Bearman at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
F1 News
'Fighting with one hand behind our backs' - Bearman frustrated over Haas struggles
Bearman in the F1 paddock

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton blames F1 rules for Baku near-miss: ‘Not the drivers’ fault'
1m ago
Lewis Hamilton had a near-miss with Liam Lawson in FP2
F1 News
Ex-Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren engineers join Cadillac F1 team
16m ago
Cadillac F1 team, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Antonelli’s engine status revealed after Baku stoppage forces change
39m ago
Kimi Antonelli had a less than ideal start to the Baku weekend
F1 News
Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll hit with 45-place Azerbaijan GP grid penalty
55m ago
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Jamie Chadwick creates history with maiden Williams F1 test
1h ago
Jamie Chadwick completed her first F1 test with Williams

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris "miles off" in Baku F1 practice: "Like a knife in the heart"
1h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton investigated for “dangerous” incident that angered F1 rival at Azerbaijan GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton was branded "dangerous" after an incident in FP2
F1 News
George Russell stays on top in Baku FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes
2h ago
George Russell set the pace in both practice sessions in Baku
F1 News
Hadjar Red Bull F1 contract length addressed after new deal confusion
3h ago
Isack Hadjar will stay put at Red Bull for 2027
F1 News
F1 sets decision deadline for Middle East rounds as Lewis Hamilton backs racing in region
3h ago
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP