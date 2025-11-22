Ollie Bearman brands “sketchy” Las Vegas GP “least enjoyable street track” in F1

Ollie Bearman isn't a big fan of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit

Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman

Haas driver Ollie Bearman has labelled the Las Vegas GP as the “least enjoyable street track” he has ever driven.

The British driver was well down the order on the timesheets after the opening two practice sessions.

Bearman was 16th in FP1 and 17th in FP2 on a difficult day for Haas.

He wasn’t overly impressed with his first taste of the Vegas street circuit.

The cold track temperatures and long straights make finding grip extremely difficult.

After practice, Bearman delivered a scathing assessment of the track.

“This is the least enjoyable street track I’ve driven,” Bearman told Sky after FP2.

“Normally they’re really, really fun and great. This one is really, really low grip, which is not a great combination when you have the walls very close.

“It’s incredibly high speed, which is dangerous. I mean the track itself is cool to be racing down the Strip in Las Vegas, but aside from that there’s not much good stuff.”

Bearman “shocked” by lack of grip

Naturally, the track will continue to improve in terms of grip as the weekend progresses.

However, rain earlier in the day washed away any rubber that had been laid down, effectively resetting the surface.

Bearman admitted that he was “shocked” by how little grip there was.

“Honestly, those first few laps I did in FP1… Of course, it’s a new track for me, [but] I was shocked by how low the grip was. It’s sketchy out there,” he explained.

“I don’t know even how to describe the low level of grip that we experienced, but, in turn, that means that the evo is incredibly high.

“So, you know, even in that session, we were quite early to get onto the soft tyre.

“I didn’t manage to do a lap on the softs, but that meant that when I boxed, I was in a good position, and by the time I went to go out again, I suddenly was five or six tenths [of a second] further away from the front.

“So, yeah, definitely big evo. It was a tricky session with the rain, with the traffic and with the interruptions, but I think we learned a lot.

“The track is new for me, so I’m also finding my rhythm around here. So I’m excited for tomorrow.”

Bearman will be hopeful of extending his recent points-scoring streak.

The 20-year-old has scored points for Haas in the last four consecutive races, including a P4 finish in Mexico City.

In this article

Ollie Bearman brands “sketchy” Las Vegas GP “least enjoyable street track” in F1
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
FIA reveal fix to Las Vegas GP drain covers after overnight inspections
28m ago
FIA checks in Las Vegas
F1 News
Ollie Bearman brands “sketchy” Las Vegas GP “least enjoyable street track” in F1
45m ago
Oliver Bearman
F1
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE FP3 - Final touches before qualifying
1h ago
Las Vegas GP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals moment he “started to realise” 2025 MotoGP title was his
7h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller explains how Yamaha’s V4 reminds him of Honda, KTM and Ducati
9h ago
Jack Miller, Andrea Dovizioso, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test

More News

MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: “I was nervous, it's your last chance”
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
F1 News
Jenson Button reveals reason behind timing of retirement decision
11h ago
Jenson Button has retired from racing
MotoGP News
When does Honda join the MotoGP engine freeze?
11h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
RR News
Dominic Herbertson gets factory Triumph chance for 2026 Isle of Man TT
12h ago
Dominic Herbertson. Credit: Triumph.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales announces partnership with former MotoGP champion
12h ago
Maverick Vinales with Jorge Lorenzo. Credit: Instagram/Jorge Lorenzo/Maverick Vinales.