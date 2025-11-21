Jenson Button reveals reason behind timing of retirement decision

F1 world champion Jenson Button has explained his decision to retire from racing.

Jenson Button has shed light on the timing of his decision to retire from racing.

2009 F1 world champion Button retired from motorsport competition after his final race in the World Endurance Championship in Bahrain earlier this month.

The 45-year-old Briton left F1 in 2017 and finished 16th for Cadillac in his final race outing in the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

Following a 17-year F1 career, in which Button raced for Williams, BAR, Brawn GP and McLaren, he competed in other disciplines including Le Mans, supercars, Extreme E and rallycross.

Button spoke about his decision to retire ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he is carrying out his part-time role with Sky Sports F1.

“When I left F1 I left F1 so I could go and race in other things. I was still young enough to be competitive,” Button said.

“So I did [that] and then through the COVID time I sort of thought ‘maybe I should go back to full-time racing’. I took a year out and then had those two years with Jota which has been amazing.

“It was real fun, a real family team and that’s what I wanted. To see out my career with them really meant a lot.”

Why the timing was right for Button 

On the timeframe behind his decision to quit racing for good, Button explained: “You can’t play anymore with professional racing. You have to take it 100 per cent serious.

“You are racing against some unbelievably talented drivers. Young kids that are coming in and putting it on the line every time they come out.

“I just didn’t have the time to do the homework, so it was time.”

Button, who also serves as an ambassador for the Williams F1 team, would love to see one of his two children pursue a career in racing.

“If my son or daughter jumped into a go-kart, for me that emotion would be probably more than winning the world championship,” he added.

“Seeing them want top drive a car. Whether they do or not, I don’t really know, but that would be pretty cool.”

Button has been tipped to take on a full-time broadcasting role. 

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

