Cryptic remark offers bleak twist in Esteban Ocon F1 future saga

Esteban Ocon has made a telling remark regarding his Formula 1 future, admitting he is “definitely a free agent” for 2027.

The 30-year-old Frenchman’s future remains one of the last pieces of the 2027 driver market puzzle to solve, with uncertainty hanging over his seat at Haas.

Speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Ocon provided an update on his station and appeared to admit for the first time that his future may lie away from Haas.

“At the moment, I'm definitely a free agent for next year,” Ocon told reporters in Baku on Wednesday’s media day.

Ocon arrives in the Baku F1 paddock

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“There are things in discussion that are out of my control.

“There are certain topics that are out of my control. So, I will keep pushing until the end of the year and see how it goes.”

Asked if that means he is talking to other teams, Ocon, who has underperformed relative to team-mate Ollie Bearman so far this season, replied: “Of course.”

When pushed if Haas remains an option for next year, Ocon replied: “Let's see.”

Haas is one of the few teams where there is a high chance of a driver change for next season, with several candidates vying for Ocon’s current seat.

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Esteban Ocon faces a battle to keep his Haas seat

Ferrari junior and Formula 2 frontrunner Rafael Camara appears to have moved to the front of the queue to replace Ocon.

Reserve drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Jack Doohan, as well as reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, are other drivers who have been evaluated as possible replacements by Haas.

Haas recently tested Camara, Hirakawa and Fornaroli in an F1 car at Portimao, something Ocon brushed away ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

“The team is allowed to test all the drivers if they want. We have a TPC program that's very important to us. It's also some kind of revenue for us,” he said.

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“But it is clear that inside the team the drivers are not the problem. We are all pushing together in the same direction to try and get more out of the car. And myself and Ollie, when we have the car to perform, we do.”