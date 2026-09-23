Cryptic remark offers bleak twist in Esteban Ocon F1 future saga

Esteban Ocon has made a cryptic remark about his F1 future with Haas as doubts continue to swirl.

Doubts continue to swirl over Esteban Ocon's F1 future
Doubts continue to swirl over Esteban Ocon's F1 future
© XPB Images

Esteban Ocon has made a telling remark regarding his Formula 1 future, admitting he is “definitely a free agent” for 2027. 

The 30-year-old Frenchman’s future remains one of the last pieces of the 2027 driver market puzzle to solve, with uncertainty hanging over his seat at Haas. 

Speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Ocon provided an update on his station and appeared to admit for the first time that his future may lie away from Haas. 

“At the moment, I'm definitely a free agent for next year,” Ocon told reporters in Baku on Wednesday’s media day. 

Ocon arrives in the Baku F1 paddock
Ocon arrives in the Baku F1 paddock

“There are things in discussion that are out of my control. 

“There are certain topics that are out of my control. So, I will keep pushing until the end of the year and see how it goes.”

Asked if that means he is talking to other teams, Ocon, who has underperformed relative to team-mate Ollie Bearman so far this season, replied: “Of course.”

When pushed if Haas remains an option for next year, Ocon replied: “Let's see.”

Haas is one of the few teams where there is a high chance of a driver change for next season, with several candidates vying for Ocon’s current seat. 

Esteban Ocon faces a battle to keep his Haas seat
Esteban Ocon faces a battle to keep his Haas seat

Ferrari junior and Formula 2 frontrunner Rafael Camara appears to have moved to the front of the queue to replace Ocon. 

Reserve drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Jack Doohan, as well as reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, are other drivers who have been evaluated as possible replacements by Haas. 

Haas recently tested Camara, Hirakawa and Fornaroli in an F1 car at Portimao, something Ocon brushed away ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. 

“The team is allowed to test all the drivers if they want. We have a TPC program that's very important to us. It's also some kind of revenue for us,” he said. 

“But it is clear that inside the team the drivers are not the problem. We are all pushing together in the same direction to try and get more out of the car. And myself and Ollie, when we have the car to perform, we do.”

Tags:

Esteban Ocon
Haas
Cryptic remark offers bleak twist in Esteban Ocon F1 future saga
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Guenther Steiner makes Haas confession amid F1 return speculation
Steiner believes he stayed with Haas for 'two years too long'
F1 News
Bearman admits Hamilton’s F1 resurgence “not ideal” for his career
Lewis Hamilton and Ollie Bearman at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
F1 News
'Fighting with one hand behind our backs' - Bearman frustrated over Haas struggles
Bearman in the F1 paddock
F1 News
Guenther Steiner open to F1 return after MotoGP switch
Steiner was the former Haas F1 team principal
F1 News
Ollie Bearman suffers Haas 'nightmare' ahead of F1 summer break
Bearman struggled in Hungary
F1 News
'We shouldn't be racing them' - Aston Martin rival's 'pain' over its F1 car gains
Alonso ended up 17th fastest in the upgraded Aston Martin

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton criticises F1 rule change that “makes no sense”
5m ago
Lewis Hamilton says the decision to shorten F1 races in 2027 "makes no sense"
F1 News
F1 drivers react to Monaco sprint plans to improve “as dull as it gets” race
9m ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Monaco GP
F1 News
Max Verstappen rules out 2027 Le Mans despite no F1 clash
45m ago
Max Verstappen wants to tackle the famous Le Mans 24 Hours one day
F1 News
Alonso on his talks with F1 as classic tracks "killed" by current rules
1h ago
Fernando Alonso is frustrated with the current F1 engine rules
F1 News
Why George Russell faced double penalty if he took Baku engine change
1h ago
George Russell, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Azerbaijan GP

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Doubt already cast as Williams deploys major F1 upgrade in Baku
2h ago
Williams will debut a major F1 car upgrade in Azerbaijan
F1 News
Initial reports on F1’s 2030 V8 engine switch may upset fans
2h ago
The start provided all of the action in Madrid
F1 News
Leclerc doubles down on ‘unfair' Ferrari scrutiny after Hamilton fights
3h ago
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Why is F1 racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday?
3h ago
The start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 News
F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton passes the iconic castle section in Baku