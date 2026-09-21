F1 plan for rule change to grands prix length in 2027 approved

F1 is set to have shorter race distances in 2027.

F1 races are set to be shortened in 2027
F1 races are set to be shortened in 2027

Formula 1 grand prix race distances will be reduced for the 2027 season. 

The plan to have shorter races next season was confirmed by the FIA following the latest meeting of the F1 Commission in London on Monday. 

F1's decision-makers have agreed to reduce grand prix distances from 305km to 290km, which equates to around two or three laps depending on the circuit. 

The move, which had been anticipated, still needs to be approved by the World Motor Sport Council, but that is expected to be a formality.

The start of the Spanish Grand Prix
The start of the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 races are being shortened because fuel flow rates are being increased in 2027 in response to the sport moving away from its near 50-50 split between combustion power and electrical energy.

Next year, the split is set to be 58-42, before moving to 60-40 in 2028. 

"In line with the refinements to the Power Unit regulations to be introduced in 2027 on fuel flow, a reduction in the total race distance from 305km to 290km was approved, corresponding to a reduction of two or three laps," the FIA said in a statement. 

Further tweaks were also announced by the FIA, including introducing a hard stop time for "any racing activity" that is "disrupted by rain or other factors", while removing the current limitation of a race to three hours (from its start to end - including interruptions). 

The limit of two hours of actual racing will remain in place for 2027. 

The start provided all of the action in Madrid
The start provided all of the action in Madrid
© XPB Images

"These changes were introduced to ensure that the spectators have the best possible chance to enjoy a full race if disruptions occur," the FIA added. 

Greater flexibility to extend free practice sessions in the event of interruption was also agreed. 

Gearbox homologation for 2027 will also be removed to "preserve supplier development freedom". 

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F1 approves plan for rule change to grands prix length in 2027
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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