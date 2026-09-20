Yuki Tsunoda details the “biggest mistake” he made as a Red Bull F1 driver

Yuki Tsunoda has delved into his struggles at Red Bull during the 2025 Formula 1 season and admitted to the “biggest mistake” he made.

The 26-year-old Japanese driver was parachuted into Red Bull’s driver line-up just three races into the 2025 season as a replacement for the struggling Liam Lawson, who was brutally demoted back to Racing Bulls.

But Tsunoda also struggled to match the performance of his team-mate Max Verstappen and was ultimately dropped by Red Bull for the 2026 season.

Speaking in an interview with the Beyond The Grid podcast, a remarkably honest Tsunoda shed light on his failure to master Red Bull’s notoriously tricky RB21 challenger.

Tsunoda could not get a handle on Red Bull's RB21 car

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“Normally I'm able to understand the car, what I'm driving, what kind of characteristic,” Tsunoda explained, “but it feels like even after Abu Dhabi, I didn't know what kind of car I was driving.

“I still don't understand what was the issue and what things made me very struggle to learn about this car and get used to the car. I thought confidence was there, but some race I just somehow lost the confidence. I still don't understand the car, to be honest.”

Tsunoda admitted he had too big an ego to change his driving style, but thinks his attempts to copy Verstappen’s set-up choices played a decisive role in his downfall.

“One thing about myself: I have big enough ego to not change my driving style,” he said.

“I know what I'm doing in terms of driving and I believe in myself. So, I never try to change my driving style to another driver’s, even though the driver is competitive and fast.

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Tsunoda could not match Verstappen's performances

“Obviously for Max, it's a different case. He's a world champion, he proves a lot of things and I still learn a lot of things from his driving.

“My core driving is the same. And at some time, probably the first year out of any years since I started, I thought about changing driving style and trying to do something similar to Max. But in my perspective, if I just look at data, I didn't really see a huge difference in terms of driving.

“What I did most – and what I think now was the biggest mistake last year – was to try to replicate the set-up, what he's doing; even knowing that sometimes, if I feel the car very oversteer, Max's [set-up] in theory makes the car worse, more sensitive in the direction change, or makes the car slide more.

“I tend to choose the set-up, even though I'm already struggling with oversteer. It can happen sometimes the opposite way as well: even though I'm struggling with understeer, his car is more understeer. I try to replicate that.”

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