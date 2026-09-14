Why Red Bull made F1 Spanish GP order that infuriated Max Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has explained why Max Verstappen was told to give up two positions to Formula 1 rivals during the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen cut the first corner while battling old F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton for third place at the start of Sunday’s race at the Madring, before the four-time world champion passed Andrea Kimi Antonelli later on the first lap.

Red Bull instructed Verstappen to give back the position to Hamilton, which would also mean he would drop back behind Antonelli. The Dutchman ultimately obliged after a furious protest over team radio.

“We think we should give the position back to Hamilton, that means letting Antonelli through as well,” Gianpiero Lambiase told Verstappen.

Red Bull wanted to avoid risking a penalty

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Verstappen snapped back: “Mate, what the f**k are you guys talking about? He would’ve shunted it. Like what are you guys talking about? If I just stay on the track, I am out of the race.”

The Red Bull driver almost immediately repassed Hamilton when the seven-time world champion struggled with a brake issue that led to his first retirement of the season.

Mekies admitted Red Bull weren’t expecting a “thank you email from Max in the car” but decided it was “better to take the pain at that moment and to fight back after”, than risk being hit with a penalty from the FIA stewards.

"We would have simply been penalised either five seconds or ten seconds at their discretion. So that’s what would have happened,” Mekies told F1 TV.

“And of course, if you can imagine race scenarios with a Safety Car or other circumstances, it can cost you a lot more than a position or two.

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Verstappen ended up celebrating a P2 finish on the podium

"Luckily Max gave away the position before Lewis retired and ultimately continued to fight the race from that point.

“Of course it is frustrating but, in fairness, I think P2 was the absolute best we could have achieved today.”

Verstappen went on to claim a second place finish behind Antonelli.

Explaining his take on the first-corner incident with Hamilton after the race when he had calmed down, Verstappen said: "I would have had damage at the start if I would have stayed on track, so then the win was also not on. It’s as simple as that.

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"I just did my own thing in Turn 1, but Lewis went for a move on the first two [drivers] and bottomed out on the kerb. He just jumped back onto the track and that’s why I had to go off the road.

"If I would have stayed there, I would have definitely had contact. Then my race could potentially have been over in Turn 2, and that’s why I think I’m happy to be where we are now."