F2 to “supersize” Baku round amid ongoing F1 calendar uncertainty

Formula 2 has announced an extra race will take place in Baku amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the conclusion of the 2026 Formula 1 calendar.



F2 has confirmed that the 12th round of its 2026 season in Baku will feature an additional qualifying session and a second feature race as part of what it is dubbing as a “supersized” weekend format.



F1’s direct feeder series insists that its scheduled final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned, despite ongoing uncertainty amid conflict in the Middle East.



“As Formula 2 is the only Support Event at the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix, together with the promoters, we have opted for a supersized F2 race weekend, with one Free Practice, two Qualifying sessions, one Sprint Race and two Feature Races,” F2 CEO Bruno Michel said.

Dino Beganovic won the F2 feature race in Madrid

“This is the only weekend where the Timetable allows the additional sessions, which will increase the level of entertainment even further for the attending crowd and all our fans. The Baku City Circuit always provides us with amazing racing, so we’re very pleased to make the 12th Round of our season pretty unique.



“We will then revert to our usual race weekend format for the final two rounds of the 2026 season, which will be held at Doha and Yas Marina.”



The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend will already host an unconventional format, with the F1 race moved from Sunday to Saturday to avoid clashing with the country’s Remembrance Day on 27 September.



As such, the entire programme - including F2’s schedule - has been shifted forward by a day. The first two practice sessions will take place on Thursday, followed by final practice and qualifying on Friday, and the grand prix on Saturday.



There is a growing expectation in the F1 paddock that the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will be cancelled, with Imola set to step in to host the season finale on 6 December as part of a contingency plan.

Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov currently leads the F2 standings



Should Qatar and Abu Dhabi be cancelled, that would leave the conclusion of the F2 season in jeopardy.



In theory, F2 could also race at Imola alongside F1, but it remains to be seen if this is possible in reality.



There is a scenario in which the F2 title could ultimately be decided by a press release, unless decisions are taken and officially communicated before the Baku weekend.



Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov currently leads the F2 standings by seven points from Ferrari young driver Rafael Camara, meaning it is mathematically impossible for Tsolov to be crowned champion on track in Baku, unless the final rounds are cancelled.

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