2026 Hungary F2: Full results

Full results from round nine of the 2026 Formula 2 season

Camara continued his strong form in Hungary
Camara continued his strong form in Hungary
© XPB Images

Nikola Tsolov remains at the top of the Formula 2 standings despite a tough weekend in Hungary where he went without a podium for the first time since Canada in May. 

Tsolov endured a difficult weekend in Budapest, with a sprint race-ending crash with Sebastian Montoya seeing him receive a 10-place grid penalty for the feature race, which limited his progress. 

Gabriele Mini clawed vital championship points back on the Bulgarian in the sprint race, as he took victory from Dino Beganovic. From ninth, Rafael Camara climbed to fourth place by the flag. 

The feature race saw Noel Leon score his first feature race victory, as he took advantage of a virtual safety car period to pit without dropping out of the lead. 

Red Bull junior Tsolov was able to recover to seventh place, overcoming rival Mini, who had put up a stern fight in the mid-stages of the race. 

The full results from Hungary can be found below. 

F2 Hungarian Feature Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Hungary | Hungaroring | Feature | Result
PosDriverNat.TeamTiming
1Noel LeonMEXCampos Racing 
2Kush MainiINDART Grand Prix+0.887s
3Rafael CamaraBRAInvicta Racing+1.376s
4Laurens van HoepenNEDTrident+4.994s
5Tasanapol InthraphuvasakTHAART Grand Prix+9.416s
6Dino BeganovicSWEDAMS Lucas Oil+12.589s
7Nikola TsolovBULCampos Racing+13.342s
8Joshua DurksenPARInvicta Racing+17.393s
9Gabriele MiniITAMP Motorsport+19.098s
10John BennettGBRTrident+23.927s
11Alex DunneIRLRodin Motorsport+24.394s
12Nico VarroneARGVan Amersfoort Racing+38.671s
13Ritomo MiyataJPNHitech+39.253s
14Roman BilinskiPOLDAMS Lucas Oil+39.449s
15Mari BoyaESPPrema Racing+48.918s
16Sebastian MontoyaCOLPrema Racing+49.214s
17Emerson FittipaldiBRAAIX Racing+50.327s
18Oliver GoetheGERMP Motorsport+50.876s
19Colton HertaUSAHitech+55.476s
20Cian ShieldsGBRAIX Racing+59.976s
21Martinius StenshorneNORRodin Motorsport+ 2 Laps
DNFRafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing 

F2 Hungarian Sprint Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Hungary | Hungaroring | Sprint | Result
PosDriverNat.TeamTiming
1Gabriele MiniITAMP Motorsport 
2Dino BeganovicSWEDAMS Lucas Oil+3.787s
3Laurens van HoepenNEDTrident+4.876s
4Rafael CamaraBRAInvicta Racing+7.021s
5Kush MainiINDART Grand Prix+12.836s
6Tasanapol InthraphuvasakTHAART Grand Prix+15.646s
7Joshua DurksenPARInvicta Racing+20.215s
8Martinius StenshorneNORRodin Motorsport+20.830s
9Noel LeonMEXCampos Racing+21.113s
10John BennettGBRTrident+21.271s
11Nico VarroneARGVan Amersfoort Racing+23.003s
12Oliver GoetheGERMP Motorsport+24.410s
13Ritomo MiyataJPNHitech+24.907s
14Colton HertaUSAHitech+25.786s
15Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+31.436s
16Cian ShieldsGBRAIX Racing+33.756s
17Mari BoyaESPPrema Racing+34.633s
18Roman BilinskiPOLDAMS Lucas Oil+38.808s
19Alex DunneIRLRodin Motorsport+39.139s
20Emerson FittipaldiBRAAIX Racing+63.775s
DNFNikola TsolovBULCampos Racing 
DNFSebastian MontoyaCOLPrema Racing 

Tags:

F2
2026
Hungary
2026 Hungary F2: Full results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F2 News
Schumacher glad to be 'over the bad luck' after first F2 win
2026 Hungary F2: Full results
F2 Results
F2 Hungary - Qualifying Results
Nyck de Vries, F2,
F2 News
War of words between Palmer and Nasr after Hungary
2026 Hungary F2: Full results
F2 Results
Hungary: GP2 sprint race results
2026 Hungary F2: Full results
F2 Results
Hungary: GP3 race 2 results
2026 Hungary F2: Full results
F2 Results
Hungary: GP3 race 1 results
2026 Hungary F2: Full results

Latest News

F2 News
2026 Hungary F2: Full results
1m ago
Camara continued his strong form in Hungary
F2 News
F2 driver disqualified after team's bizarre mishap with guest during garage visit
20/07/26
Noel Leon
F2 News
2026 Belgium F2: Full results after penalties applied
19/07/26
Camara at Spa
F2 News
Why Colton Herta's ambitious Indy 500-F2 crossover 'wasn't legitimate'
25/04/26
Herta in Australia with F2
F2 News
F2 announces replacements for cancelled Middle East races
09/04/26
F2 in action.

More News

F1 News
F1 support series set for Canada debut after Middle East race cancellations
02/04/26
F2, Australia, Start, 2026
F2 News
IndyCar star says huge career risk is his "last shot at F1"
05/03/26
Colton Herta, Hitech, Formula 2, Australian Grand Prix
F2 News
Three Formula 2 teams caught in testing scandal, hit with penalties
14/03/25
Trident
F1 News
Five non-F1 drivers desperate to claim a spot on the F1 grid
16/08/23
Alex Palou (ESP) McLaren Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix
F1 News
Five teams for F1’s all-female feeder series revealed
16/12/22