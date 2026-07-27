2026 Hungary F2: Full results

Nikola Tsolov remains at the top of the Formula 2 standings despite a tough weekend in Hungary where he went without a podium for the first time since Canada in May.

Tsolov endured a difficult weekend in Budapest, with a sprint race-ending crash with Sebastian Montoya seeing him receive a 10-place grid penalty for the feature race, which limited his progress.

Gabriele Mini clawed vital championship points back on the Bulgarian in the sprint race, as he took victory from Dino Beganovic. From ninth, Rafael Camara climbed to fourth place by the flag.

The feature race saw Noel Leon score his first feature race victory, as he took advantage of a virtual safety car period to pit without dropping out of the lead.

Red Bull junior Tsolov was able to recover to seventh place, overcoming rival Mini, who had put up a stern fight in the mid-stages of the race.

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The full results from Hungary can be found below.

F2 Hungarian Feature Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Hungary | Hungaroring | Feature | Result Pos Driver Nat. Team Timing 1 Noel Leon MEX Campos Racing 2 Kush Maini IND ART Grand Prix +0.887s 3 Rafael Camara BRA Invicta Racing +1.376s 4 Laurens van Hoepen NED Trident +4.994s 5 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak THA ART Grand Prix +9.416s 6 Dino Beganovic SWE DAMS Lucas Oil +12.589s 7 Nikola Tsolov BUL Campos Racing +13.342s 8 Joshua Durksen PAR Invicta Racing +17.393s 9 Gabriele Mini ITA MP Motorsport +19.098s 10 John Bennett GBR Trident +23.927s 11 Alex Dunne IRL Rodin Motorsport +24.394s 12 Nico Varrone ARG Van Amersfoort Racing +38.671s 13 Ritomo Miyata JPN Hitech +39.253s 14 Roman Bilinski POL DAMS Lucas Oil +39.449s 15 Mari Boya ESP Prema Racing +48.918s 16 Sebastian Montoya COL Prema Racing +49.214s 17 Emerson Fittipaldi BRA AIX Racing +50.327s 18 Oliver Goethe GER MP Motorsport +50.876s 19 Colton Herta USA Hitech +55.476s 20 Cian Shields GBR AIX Racing +59.976s 21 Martinius Stenshorne NOR Rodin Motorsport + 2 Laps DNF Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing

F2 Hungarian Sprint Race Result