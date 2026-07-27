2026 Hungary F2: Full results
Full results from round nine of the 2026 Formula 2 season
Nikola Tsolov remains at the top of the Formula 2 standings despite a tough weekend in Hungary where he went without a podium for the first time since Canada in May.
Tsolov endured a difficult weekend in Budapest, with a sprint race-ending crash with Sebastian Montoya seeing him receive a 10-place grid penalty for the feature race, which limited his progress.
Gabriele Mini clawed vital championship points back on the Bulgarian in the sprint race, as he took victory from Dino Beganovic. From ninth, Rafael Camara climbed to fourth place by the flag.
The feature race saw Noel Leon score his first feature race victory, as he took advantage of a virtual safety car period to pit without dropping out of the lead.
Red Bull junior Tsolov was able to recover to seventh place, overcoming rival Mini, who had put up a stern fight in the mid-stages of the race.
The full results from Hungary can be found below.
F2 Hungarian Feature Race Result
|2026 FIA F2 Championship | Hungary | Hungaroring | Feature | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Noel Leon
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|2
|Kush Maini
|IND
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.887s
|3
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|Invicta Racing
|+1.376s
|4
|Laurens van Hoepen
|NED
|Trident
|+4.994s
|5
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|THA
|ART Grand Prix
|+9.416s
|6
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+12.589s
|7
|Nikola Tsolov
|BUL
|Campos Racing
|+13.342s
|8
|Joshua Durksen
|PAR
|Invicta Racing
|+17.393s
|9
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|MP Motorsport
|+19.098s
|10
|John Bennett
|GBR
|Trident
|+23.927s
|11
|Alex Dunne
|IRL
|Rodin Motorsport
|+24.394s
|12
|Nico Varrone
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+38.671s
|13
|Ritomo Miyata
|JPN
|Hitech
|+39.253s
|14
|Roman Bilinski
|POL
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+39.449s
|15
|Mari Boya
|ESP
|Prema Racing
|+48.918s
|16
|Sebastian Montoya
|COL
|Prema Racing
|+49.214s
|17
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|+50.327s
|18
|Oliver Goethe
|GER
|MP Motorsport
|+50.876s
|19
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Hitech
|+55.476s
|20
|Cian Shields
|GBR
|AIX Racing
|+59.976s
|21
|Martinius Stenshorne
|NOR
|Rodin Motorsport
|+ 2 Laps
|DNF
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
F2 Hungarian Sprint Race Result
|2026 FIA F2 Championship | Hungary | Hungaroring | Sprint | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|MP Motorsport
|2
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+3.787s
|3
|Laurens van Hoepen
|NED
|Trident
|+4.876s
|4
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|Invicta Racing
|+7.021s
|5
|Kush Maini
|IND
|ART Grand Prix
|+12.836s
|6
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|THA
|ART Grand Prix
|+15.646s
|7
|Joshua Durksen
|PAR
|Invicta Racing
|+20.215s
|8
|Martinius Stenshorne
|NOR
|Rodin Motorsport
|+20.830s
|9
|Noel Leon
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+21.113s
|10
|John Bennett
|GBR
|Trident
|+21.271s
|11
|Nico Varrone
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+23.003s
|12
|Oliver Goethe
|GER
|MP Motorsport
|+24.410s
|13
|Ritomo Miyata
|JPN
|Hitech
|+24.907s
|14
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Hitech
|+25.786s
|15
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+31.436s
|16
|Cian Shields
|GBR
|AIX Racing
|+33.756s
|17
|Mari Boya
|ESP
|Prema Racing
|+34.633s
|18
|Roman Bilinski
|POL
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+38.808s
|19
|Alex Dunne
|IRL
|Rodin Motorsport
|+39.139s
|20
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|+63.775s
|DNF
|Nikola Tsolov
|BUL
|Campos Racing
|DNF
|Sebastian Montoya
|COL
|Prema Racing