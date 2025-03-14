Three Formula 2 teams caught in testing scandal, hit with penalties

The Formula 2 paddock in Australia has been shaken by the news of a testing scandal involving three of the series’ 11 teams.

On the eve of this weekend’s season opener at Albert Park in Melbourne, it emerged that DAMS, Rodin Motorsport and Trident drilled holes in the diffuser and directed airflow to a sensor during pre-season testing in Barcelona last month. The sensor was then used to measure air pressure.

By drilling these holes and placing the sensor in that area of the car, the three teams had illegally modified a standard part.

As such, they were found to have broken Article 10.2a of FIA Sporting Regulations as well as Article 1.5.2, Article 8.4.10 and Article 8.4.11 of F2’s Technical Regulations.

Rodin was found guilty of having used the sensor on both of its cars, driven by Christian Mansell and Alex Dunne, while Trident and DAMS had utilised it on car each - Max Exterson’s and Jak Crawford’s respectively.

However, since the stewards believe that any additional data Trident and DAMS gathered would work to the advantage of the entire team, their second cars are also being penalised under the ruling.

This means Sami Meguetounif and Kush Maini, driving for Trident and DAMS respectively, are also impacted by the verdict.

Amaury Cordee, who has replaced Mansell at Rodin, along with the other five drivers will now have to serve a 10-place grid penalty in both the sprint and the feature race in Australia, the stewards said.

Further, the six drivers in question will get one fewer day of running during the in-season test in Bahrain.

In addition, “Stewards strongly recommended that the Technical Delegate issue a Technical Bulletin for Bahrain in-season testing, allowing teams the opportunity to apply for permission to use similar sensors for the duration of the test, and that the Technical Delegate should not accept applications from DAMS Lucas Oil, Rodin Motorsport or TRIDENT.”