F2
29 Jul 2022
FIA Formula 2 2022 - Hungary - Full Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results for the 10th round of the 2022 FIA F2 Championship in Hungary.

FIA Formula 2 Championship - Hungary - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNatTeamTime
1Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS1m27.930s
2Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix1m28.311s
3Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport1m28.340s
4Theo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix1m28.359s
5Logan SargeantUSACarlin1m28.381s
6Juri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m28.391s
7Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix1m28.562s
8Dennis HaugerNORPrema Racing1m28.604s
9Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System1m28.686s
10Jack DoohanAUSUNI-Virtuosi Racing1m28.691s
11Liam LawsonNZLCarlin1m28.750s
12Jehan DaruvalaINDPrema Racing1m28.786s
13Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing1m28.803s
14Richard VerschoorNEDTrident1m28.849s
15Marino SatoJPNUNI-Virtuosi Racing1m29.018s
16Cem BolukbasiTURCharouz Racing System1m29.102s
17David BeckmannGERVan Amersfoort Racing1m29.343s
18Calan WilliamsAUSTrident1m29.346s
19Celment NovalakFRAMP Motorsport1m29.481s
20Roberto MerhiESPCampos Racing1m29.547s
21Roy NissanyISRDAMS1m29.606s
22Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing1m29.792s
 