FIA Formula 2 2022 - Hungary - Full Qualifying Results
29 Jul 2022
Full qualifying results for the 10th round of the 2022 FIA F2 Championship in France.
|FIA Formula 2 Championship - Hungary - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|DAMS
|1m27.930s
|2
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m28.311s
|3
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1m28.340s
|4
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1m28.359s
|5
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin
|1m28.381s
|6
|Juri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m28.391s
|7
|Frederik Vesti
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m28.562s
|8
|Dennis Hauger
|NOR
|Prema Racing
|1m28.604s
|9
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Charouz Racing System
|1m28.686s
|10
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|UNI-Virtuosi Racing
|1m28.691s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Carlin
|1m28.750s
|12
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|Prema Racing
|1m28.786s
|13
|Olli Caldwell
|GBR
|Campos Racing
|1m28.803s
|14
|Richard Verschoor
|NED
|Trident
|1m28.849s
|15
|Marino Sato
|JPN
|UNI-Virtuosi Racing
|1m29.018s
|16
|Cem Bolukbasi
|TUR
|Charouz Racing System
|1m29.102s
|17
|David Beckmann
|GER
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1m29.343s
|18
|Calan Williams
|AUS
|Trident
|1m29.346s
|19
|Celment Novalak
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|1m29.481s
|20
|Roberto Merhi
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m29.547s
|21
|Roy Nissany
|ISR
|DAMS
|1m29.606s
|22
|Amaury Cordeel
|BEL
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1m29.792s