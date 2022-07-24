FIA Formula 2 2022 - France - Full Feature Race Results

F2
24 Jul 2022
Full feature race results for the ninth round of the 2022 FIA F2 Championship in France.

FIA Formula 2 Championship - France - Feature Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamTime
1Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS57m54.568s
2Theo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix8.649s
3Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix9.887s
4Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport10.253s
5Jack DoohanAUSUNI-Virtuosi Racing16.050s
6Liam LawsonNZLCarlin19.680s
7Jehan DaruvalaINDPrema Racing27.558s
8Celment NovalakFRAMP Motorsport32.852s
9Roy NissanyISRDAMS36.514s
10Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System37.686s
11Calan WilliamsAUSTrident40.214s
12Juri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix45.584s
13Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing46.476s
14David BeckmannGERVan Amersfoort Racing48.501s
15Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing49.092s
16Dennis HaugerNORPrema Racing1m25.136s
17Richard VerschoorNEDTrident2 Laps
 Cem BolukbasiTURCharouz Racing SystemDNF
 Logan SargeantUSACarlinDNF
 Roberto MerhiESPCampos RacingDNF
 Marino SatoJPNUNI-Virtuosi RacingDNF
 Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand PrixDNF
 