FIA Formula 2 2022 - France - Full Feature Race Results
24 Jul 2022
Full feature race results for the ninth round of the 2022 FIA F2 Championship in Austria.
|FIA Formula 2 Championship - France - Feature Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|DAMS
|57m54.568s
|2
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|8.649s
|3
|Frederik Vesti
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|9.887s
|4
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|10.253s
|5
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|UNI-Virtuosi Racing
|16.050s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Carlin
|19.680s
|7
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|Prema Racing
|27.558s
|8
|Celment Novalak
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|32.852s
|9
|Roy Nissany
|ISR
|DAMS
|36.514s
|10
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Charouz Racing System
|37.686s
|11
|Calan Williams
|AUS
|Trident
|40.214s
|12
|Juri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|45.584s
|13
|Olli Caldwell
|GBR
|Campos Racing
|46.476s
|14
|David Beckmann
|GER
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|48.501s
|15
|Amaury Cordeel
|BEL
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|49.092s
|16
|Dennis Hauger
|NOR
|Prema Racing
|1m25.136s
|17
|Richard Verschoor
|NED
|Trident
|2 Laps
|Cem Bolukbasi
|TUR
|Charouz Racing System
|DNF
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin
|DNF
|Roberto Merhi
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|DNF
|Marino Sato
|JPN
|UNI-Virtuosi Racing
|DNF
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|DNF