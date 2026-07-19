2026 Belgium F2: Full results
Full results from round eight of the 2026 Formula 2 season
Nikola Tsolov extended his Formula 2 championship lead at Spa-Francorchamps as Joshua Durksen and Rafael Camara topped the podium in Belgium.
Durksen put a positive note on what has been a mixed campaign, putting in a composed drive to victory in the sprint race, taking his time and using the powerful DRS along the Kemmel Straight to pick off positions.
The task was made somewhat simpler after Cian Shields crashed and brought out the safety car late on, which allowed the Paraguayan to close back onto the gearbox of Martinius Stenshorne.
The feature race was dominated by a lengthy red flag period after Laurens van Hoepen suffered a heavy crash on the exit of Malmedy. Getting high on the exit kerb, his Trident entry lost traction and spun into the inside wall, before bouncing across the track, suffering heavy damage. As a small fire broke out under the car, the red flags were thrown, allowing for the fluid and other wreckage to be cleared.
The incident occurred after the leaders had pitted to switch off of the super-soft tyres, negating the advantage of those who had started on medium rubber.
But things took a further twist as the action resumed, with track limits penalties striking Noel Leon and Alex Dunne at the front, pushing them both down the order and promoting Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak and Tsolov onto the podium.
The full results can be seen below.
F2 Belgium Feature Race Result
|2026 FIA F2 Championship | Belgium | Spa-Francorchamps | Feature | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|Invicta Racing
|21 laps
|2
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|THA
|ART Grand Prix
|+5.458s
|3
|Nikola Tsolov
|BUL
|Campos Racing
|+7.463s
|4
|Alex Dunne
|IRL
|Rodin Motorsport
|+7.882s
|5
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|MP Motorsport
|+8.179s
|6
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+10.972s
|7
|Noel Leon
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+11.269s
|8
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Hitech
|+20.377s
|9
|Ritomo Miyata
|JPN
|Hitech
|+21.887s
|10
|Mari Boya
|ESP
|Prema Racing
|+23.657s
|11
|Martinius Stenshorne
|NOR
|Rodin Motorsport
|+24.622s
|12
|Sebastian Montoya
|COL
|Prema Racing
|+25.335s
|13
|Cian Shields
|GBR
|AIX Racing
|+31.803s
|14
|Nico Varrone
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+35.631s
|15
|Joshua Durksen
|PAR
|Invicta Racing
|+42.458s
|16
|John Bennett
|GBR
|Trident
|+50.247s
|17
|Kush Maini
|IND
|ART Grand Prix
|+58.970s
|DNF
|Roman Bilinski
|POL
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|DNF
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|DNF
|Laurens van Hoepen
|NED
|Trident
|DNF
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|DNF
|Oliver Goethe
|GER
|MP Motorsport
F2 Belgium Sprint Race Result
|2026 FIA F2 Championship | Belgium | Spa-Francorchamps | Sprint | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Joshua Durksen
|PAR
|Invicta Racing
|18 laps
|2
|Martinius Stenshorne
|NOR
|Rodin Motorsport
|+0.606s
|3
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+1.273s
|4
|Nikola Tsolov
|BUL
|Campos Racing
|+1.798s
|5
|Alex Dunne
|IRL
|Rodin Motorsport
|+3.357s
|6
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|Invicta Racing
|+4.054s
|7
|Roman Bilinski
|POL
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+4.607s
|8
|Oliver Goethe
|GER
|MP Motorsport
|+5.173s
|9
|Sebastian Montoya
|COL
|Prema Racing
|+5.867s
|10
|Laurens van Hoepen
|NED
|Trident
|+6.236s
|11
|Mari Boya
|ESP
|Prema Racing
|+6.688s
|12
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|THA
|ART Grand Prix
|+7.141s
|13
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Hitech
|+7.524s
|14
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|+8.057s
|15
|Kush Maini
|IND
|ART Grand Prix
|+8.222s
|16
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+8.812s
|17
|Ritomo Miyata
|JPN
|Hitech
|+19.066s
|DNF
|Nico Varrone
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|DNF
|John Bennett
|GBR
|Trident
|DNF
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|MP Motorsport
|DNF
|Noel Leon
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|DNF
|Cian Shields
|GBR
|AIX Racing
|2026 FIA F2 Championship | Great Britain | Spa-Francorchamps | Feature | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Timing
|1
|21 laps
|2
|+5.458s
|3
|+7.463s
|4
|+7.882s
|5
|+8.179s
|6
|+10.972s
|7
|+11.269s
|8
|+20.377s
|9
|+21.887s
|10
|+23.657s
|11
|+24.622s
|12
|+25.335s
|13
|+31.803s
|14
|+35.631s
|15
|+42.458s
|16
|+50.247s
|17
|+58.970s
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF