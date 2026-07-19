2026 Belgium F2: Full results

Full results from round eight of the 2026 Formula 2 season

Camara at Spa
Camara at Spa
© XPB Images

Nikola Tsolov extended his Formula 2 championship lead at Spa-Francorchamps as Joshua Durksen and Rafael Camara topped the podium in Belgium.

Durksen put a positive note on what has been a mixed campaign, putting in a composed drive to victory in the sprint race, taking his time and using the powerful DRS along the Kemmel Straight to pick off positions. 

The task was made somewhat simpler after Cian Shields crashed and brought out the safety car late on, which allowed the Paraguayan to close back onto the gearbox of Martinius Stenshorne. 

The feature race was dominated by a lengthy red flag period after Laurens van Hoepen suffered a heavy crash on the exit of Malmedy. Getting high on the exit kerb, his Trident entry lost traction and spun into the inside wall, before bouncing across the track, suffering heavy damage. As a small fire broke out under the car, the red flags were thrown, allowing for the fluid and other wreckage to be cleared. 

The incident occurred after the leaders had pitted to switch off of the super-soft tyres, negating the advantage of those who had started on medium rubber. 

But things took a further twist as the action resumed, with track limits penalties striking Noel Leon and Alex Dunne at the front, pushing them both down the order and promoting Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak and Tsolov onto the podium. 

The full results can be seen below. 

F2 Belgium Feature Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Belgium | Spa-Francorchamps | Feature | Result
PosDriverNat.TeamTiming
1Rafael CamaraBRAInvicta Racing21 laps
2Tasanapol InthraphuvasakTHAART Grand Prix+5.458s
3Nikola TsolovBULCampos Racing+7.463s
4Alex DunneIRLRodin Motorsport+7.882s
5Gabriele MiniITAMP Motorsport+8.179s
6Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+10.972s
7Noel LeonMEXCampos Racing+11.269s
8Colton HertaUSAHitech+20.377s
9Ritomo MiyataJPNHitech+21.887s
10Mari BoyaESPPrema Racing+23.657s
11Martinius StenshorneNORRodin Motorsport+24.622s
12Sebastian MontoyaCOLPrema Racing+25.335s
13Cian ShieldsGBRAIX Racing+31.803s
14Nico VarroneARGVan Amersfoort Racing+35.631s
15Joshua DurksenPARInvicta Racing+42.458s
16John BennettGBRTrident+50.247s
17Kush MainiINDART Grand Prix+58.970s
DNFRoman BilinskiPOLDAMS Lucas Oil 
DNFEmerson FittipaldiBRAAIX Racing 
DNFLaurens van HoepenNEDTrident 
DNFDino BeganovicSWEDAMS Lucas Oil 
DNFOliver GoetheGERMP Motorsport 

F2 Belgium Sprint Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Belgium | Spa-Francorchamps | Sprint | Result
PosDriverNat.TeamTiming
1Joshua DurksenPARInvicta Racing18 laps
2Martinius StenshorneNORRodin Motorsport+0.606s
3Dino BeganovicSWEDAMS Lucas Oil+1.273s
4Nikola TsolovBULCampos Racing+1.798s
5Alex DunneIRLRodin Motorsport+3.357s
6Rafael CamaraBRAInvicta Racing+4.054s
7Roman BilinskiPOLDAMS Lucas Oil+4.607s
8Oliver GoetheGERMP Motorsport+5.173s
9Sebastian MontoyaCOLPrema Racing+5.867s
10Laurens van HoepenNEDTrident+6.236s
11Mari BoyaESPPrema Racing+6.688s
12Tasanapol InthraphuvasakTHAART Grand Prix+7.141s
13Colton HertaUSAHitech+7.524s
14Emerson FittipaldiBRAAIX Racing+8.057s
15Kush MainiINDART Grand Prix+8.222s
16Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+8.812s
17Ritomo MiyataJPNHitech+19.066s
DNFNico VarroneARGVan Amersfoort Racing 
DNFJohn BennettGBRTrident 
DNFGabriele MiniITAMP Motorsport 
DNFNoel LeonMEXCampos Racing 
DNFCian ShieldsGBRAIX Racing 
2026 FIA F2 Championship | Great Britain | Spa-Francorchamps | Feature | Result
PosDriverNat.TeamTiming
1   21 laps
2   +5.458s
3   +7.463s
4   +7.882s
5   +8.179s
6   +10.972s
7   +11.269s
8   +20.377s
9   +21.887s
10   +23.657s
11   +24.622s
12   +25.335s
13   +31.803s
14   +35.631s
15   +42.458s
16   +50.247s
17   +58.970s
DNF    
DNF    
DNF    
DNF    
DNF    

Tags:

F2
2026
Belgium
2026 Belgium F2: Full results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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