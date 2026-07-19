2026 Belgium F2: Full results

Nikola Tsolov extended his Formula 2 championship lead at Spa-Francorchamps as Joshua Durksen and Rafael Camara topped the podium in Belgium.

Durksen put a positive note on what has been a mixed campaign, putting in a composed drive to victory in the sprint race, taking his time and using the powerful DRS along the Kemmel Straight to pick off positions.

The task was made somewhat simpler after Cian Shields crashed and brought out the safety car late on, which allowed the Paraguayan to close back onto the gearbox of Martinius Stenshorne.

The feature race was dominated by a lengthy red flag period after Laurens van Hoepen suffered a heavy crash on the exit of Malmedy. Getting high on the exit kerb, his Trident entry lost traction and spun into the inside wall, before bouncing across the track, suffering heavy damage. As a small fire broke out under the car, the red flags were thrown, allowing for the fluid and other wreckage to be cleared.

The incident occurred after the leaders had pitted to switch off of the super-soft tyres, negating the advantage of those who had started on medium rubber.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But things took a further twist as the action resumed, with track limits penalties striking Noel Leon and Alex Dunne at the front, pushing them both down the order and promoting Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak and Tsolov onto the podium.

The full results can be seen below.

F2 Belgium Feature Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Belgium | Spa-Francorchamps | Feature | Result Pos Driver Nat. Team Timing 1 Rafael Camara BRA Invicta Racing 21 laps 2 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak THA ART Grand Prix +5.458s 3 Nikola Tsolov BUL Campos Racing +7.463s 4 Alex Dunne IRL Rodin Motorsport +7.882s 5 Gabriele Mini ITA MP Motorsport +8.179s 6 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing +10.972s 7 Noel Leon MEX Campos Racing +11.269s 8 Colton Herta USA Hitech +20.377s 9 Ritomo Miyata JPN Hitech +21.887s 10 Mari Boya ESP Prema Racing +23.657s 11 Martinius Stenshorne NOR Rodin Motorsport +24.622s 12 Sebastian Montoya COL Prema Racing +25.335s 13 Cian Shields GBR AIX Racing +31.803s 14 Nico Varrone ARG Van Amersfoort Racing +35.631s 15 Joshua Durksen PAR Invicta Racing +42.458s 16 John Bennett GBR Trident +50.247s 17 Kush Maini IND ART Grand Prix +58.970s DNF Roman Bilinski POL DAMS Lucas Oil DNF Emerson Fittipaldi BRA AIX Racing DNF Laurens van Hoepen NED Trident DNF Dino Beganovic SWE DAMS Lucas Oil DNF Oliver Goethe GER MP Motorsport

F2 Belgium Sprint Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Belgium | Spa-Francorchamps | Sprint | Result Pos Driver Nat. Team Timing 1 Joshua Durksen PAR Invicta Racing 18 laps 2 Martinius Stenshorne NOR Rodin Motorsport +0.606s 3 Dino Beganovic SWE DAMS Lucas Oil +1.273s 4 Nikola Tsolov BUL Campos Racing +1.798s 5 Alex Dunne IRL Rodin Motorsport +3.357s 6 Rafael Camara BRA Invicta Racing +4.054s 7 Roman Bilinski POL DAMS Lucas Oil +4.607s 8 Oliver Goethe GER MP Motorsport +5.173s 9 Sebastian Montoya COL Prema Racing +5.867s 10 Laurens van Hoepen NED Trident +6.236s 11 Mari Boya ESP Prema Racing +6.688s 12 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak THA ART Grand Prix +7.141s 13 Colton Herta USA Hitech +7.524s 14 Emerson Fittipaldi BRA AIX Racing +8.057s 15 Kush Maini IND ART Grand Prix +8.222s 16 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing +8.812s 17 Ritomo Miyata JPN Hitech +19.066s DNF Nico Varrone ARG Van Amersfoort Racing DNF John Bennett GBR Trident DNF Gabriele Mini ITA MP Motorsport DNF Noel Leon MEX Campos Racing DNF Cian Shields GBR AIX Racing

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Great Britain | Spa-Francorchamps | Feature | Result Pos Driver Nat. Team Timing 1 21 laps 2 +5.458s 3 +7.463s 4 +7.882s 5 +8.179s 6 +10.972s 7 +11.269s 8 +20.377s 9 +21.887s 10 +23.657s 11 +24.622s 12 +25.335s 13 +31.803s 14 +35.631s 15 +42.458s 16 +50.247s 17 +58.970s DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT