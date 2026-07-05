2026 Silverstone F2: Full results
Full results from round seven of the 2026 Formula 2 season
Nikola Tsolov dominated the Formula 2 running at the British Grand Prix, as he became the first driver in championship history to complete a hat-trick of race wins.
Tsolov moved to the top of the championship standings with a classy display at Silverstone. Now on six race wins for the season, he is just one shy of the outright record for a single campaign, which is shared by George Russell and Charles Leclerc.
Gabriele Mini was able to limit the damage in the standings in the reverse grid sprint race with a second-place finish, but he could not repeat the feat in the feature race, as he took the flag in sixth place.
Rafael Villagomez enjoyed his strongest weekend of the year, taking pole position on Friday, and standing on the podium in both races. Indeed, had the feature race been one or two laps longer, he would have challenged for the win on the alternate strategy.
It was a difficult weekend for Sebastian Montoya, who failed to finish either race, with his exit in the sprint race particularly spectacular, as he ran wide into the gravel onto the Sir Lewis Hamilton Straight.
The full results from the weekend can be found below.
F2 Silverstone Feature Race Result
2026 FIA F2 Championship | Great Britain | Silverstone | Feature | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Nikola Tsolov
|BUL
|Campos Racing
|29 Laps
|2
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+3.233s
|3
|Kush Maini
|IND
|ART Grand Prix
|+7.881s
|4
|Alex Dunne
|IRL
|Rodin Motorsport
|+8.501s
|5
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|Invicta Racing
|+9.032s
|6
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|MP Motorsport
|+15.300s
|7
|Noel Leon
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+15.658s
|8
|Roman Bilinski
|POL
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+17.220s
|9
|Joshua Durksen
|PAR
|Invicta Racing
|+17.432s
|10
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|THA
|ART Grand Prix
|+27.053s
|11
|John Bennett
|GBR
|Trident
|+29.138s
|12
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+31.286s
|13
|Nico Varrone
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+32.733s
|14
|Ritomo Miyata
|JPN
|Hitech
|+33.343s
|15
|Mari Boya
|ESP
|Prema Racing
|+33.467s
|16
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Hitech
|+33.754s
|17
|Lauren van Hoepen
|NED
|Trident
|+35.269s
|18
|Oliver Goethe
|GER
|MP Motorsport
|+35.431s
|19
|Cian Shields
|GBR
|AIX Racing
|+43.121s
|20
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|+44.545s
|DNF
|Sebastian Montoya
|COL
|Prema Racing
|DNF
|DNF
|Martinius Stenshorne
|NOR
|Rodin Motorsport
|DNS
F2 Silverstone Sprint Race Result
2026 FIA F2 Championship | Great Britain | Silverstone | Sprint | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Nikola Tsolov
|BUL
|Campos Racing
|21 laps
|2
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|MP Motorsport
|+1.291s
|3
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+1.698s
|4
|Kush Maini
|IND
|ART Grand Prix
|+3.012s
|5
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|THA
|ART Grand Prix
|+6.693s
|6
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+8.830s
|7
|Roman Bilinski
|POL
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+9.904s
|8
|Joshua Durksen
|PAR
|Invicta Racing
|+10.799s
|9
|Alex Dunne
|IRL
|Rodin Motorsport
|+11.627s
|10
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|Invicta Racing
|+12.559s
|11
|Ritomo Miyata
|JPN
|Hitech
|+18.746s
|12
|Noel Leon
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+19.641s+23.405s
|13
|Mari Boya
|ESP
|Prema Racing
|+23.405s
|14
|Lauren van Hoepen
|NED
|Trident
|+23.645s
|15
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Hitech
|+23.924s
|16
|Oliver Goethe
|GER
|MP Motorsport
|+25.882s
|17
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|+27.873s
|18
|Nico Varrone
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+28.559s
|19
|Cian Shields
|GBR
|AIX Racing
|+1m09.675s
|20
|Martinius Stenshorne
|NOR
|Rodin Motorsport
|+2m25.512s
|DNF
|Sebastian Montoya
|COL
|Prema Racing
|DNF
|DNF
|John Bennett
|GBR
|Trident
|DNS