2026 Silverstone F2: Full results

Nikola Tsolov dominated the Formula 2 running at the British Grand Prix, as he became the first driver in championship history to complete a hat-trick of race wins.

Tsolov moved to the top of the championship standings with a classy display at Silverstone. Now on six race wins for the season, he is just one shy of the outright record for a single campaign, which is shared by George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Gabriele Mini was able to limit the damage in the standings in the reverse grid sprint race with a second-place finish, but he could not repeat the feat in the feature race, as he took the flag in sixth place.

Rafael Villagomez enjoyed his strongest weekend of the year, taking pole position on Friday, and standing on the podium in both races. Indeed, had the feature race been one or two laps longer, he would have challenged for the win on the alternate strategy.

It was a difficult weekend for Sebastian Montoya, who failed to finish either race, with his exit in the sprint race particularly spectacular, as he ran wide into the gravel onto the Sir Lewis Hamilton Straight.

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The full results from the weekend can be found below.

F2 Silverstone Feature Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Great Britain | Silverstone | Feature | Result Pos Driver Nat. Team Timing 1 Nikola Tsolov BUL Campos Racing 29 Laps 2 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing +3.233s 3 Kush Maini IND ART Grand Prix +7.881s 4 Alex Dunne IRL Rodin Motorsport +8.501s 5 Rafael Camara BRA Invicta Racing +9.032s 6 Gabriele Mini ITA MP Motorsport +15.300s 7 Noel Leon MEX Campos Racing +15.658s 8 Roman Bilinski POL DAMS Lucas Oil +17.220s 9 Joshua Durksen PAR Invicta Racing +17.432s 10 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak THA ART Grand Prix +27.053s 11 John Bennett GBR Trident +29.138s 12 Dino Beganovic SWE DAMS Lucas Oil +31.286s 13 Nico Varrone ARG Van Amersfoort Racing +32.733s 14 Ritomo Miyata JPN Hitech +33.343s 15 Mari Boya ESP Prema Racing +33.467s 16 Colton Herta USA Hitech +33.754s 17 Lauren van Hoepen NED Trident +35.269s 18 Oliver Goethe GER MP Motorsport +35.431s 19 Cian Shields GBR AIX Racing +43.121s 20 Emerson Fittipaldi BRA AIX Racing +44.545s DNF Sebastian Montoya COL Prema Racing DNF DNF Martinius Stenshorne NOR Rodin Motorsport DNS

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F2 Silverstone Sprint Race Result