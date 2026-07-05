2026 Silverstone F2: Full results

Full results from round seven of the 2026 Formula 2 season

Tsolov celebrates at Silverstone
Tsolov celebrates at Silverstone
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Nikola Tsolov dominated the Formula 2 running at the British Grand Prix, as he became the first driver in championship history to complete a hat-trick of race wins. 

Tsolov moved to the top of the championship standings with a classy display at Silverstone. Now on six race wins for the season, he is just one shy of the outright record for a single campaign, which is shared by George Russell and Charles Leclerc. 

Gabriele Mini was able to limit the damage in the standings in the reverse grid sprint race with a second-place finish, but he could not repeat the feat in the feature race, as he took the flag in sixth place.

Rafael Villagomez enjoyed his strongest weekend of the year, taking pole position on Friday, and standing on the podium in both races. Indeed, had the feature race been one or two laps longer, he would have challenged for the win on the alternate strategy.

It was a difficult weekend for Sebastian Montoya, who failed to finish either race, with his exit in the sprint race particularly spectacular, as he ran wide into the gravel onto the Sir Lewis Hamilton Straight.

The full results from the weekend can be found below.

F2 Silverstone Feature Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Great Britain | Silverstone | Feature | Result

PosDriverNat.TeamTiming
1Nikola TsolovBULCampos Racing29 Laps
2Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+3.233s
3Kush MainiINDART Grand Prix+7.881s
4Alex DunneIRLRodin Motorsport+8.501s
5Rafael CamaraBRAInvicta Racing+9.032s
6Gabriele MiniITAMP Motorsport+15.300s
7Noel LeonMEXCampos Racing+15.658s
8Roman BilinskiPOLDAMS Lucas Oil+17.220s
9Joshua DurksenPARInvicta Racing+17.432s
10Tasanapol InthraphuvasakTHAART Grand Prix+27.053s
11John BennettGBRTrident+29.138s
12Dino BeganovicSWEDAMS Lucas Oil+31.286s
13Nico VarroneARGVan Amersfoort Racing+32.733s
14Ritomo MiyataJPNHitech+33.343s
15Mari BoyaESPPrema Racing+33.467s
16Colton HertaUSAHitech+33.754s
17Lauren van HoepenNEDTrident+35.269s
18Oliver GoetheGERMP Motorsport+35.431s
19Cian ShieldsGBRAIX Racing+43.121s
20Emerson FittipaldiBRAAIX Racing+44.545s
DNFSebastian MontoyaCOLPrema RacingDNF
DNFMartinius StenshorneNORRodin MotorsportDNS

F2 Silverstone Sprint Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Great Britain | Silverstone | Sprint | Result

PosDriverNat.TeamTiming
1Nikola TsolovBULCampos Racing21 laps
2Gabriele MiniITAMP Motorsport+1.291s
3Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+1.698s
4Kush MainiINDART Grand Prix+3.012s
5Tasanapol InthraphuvasakTHAART Grand Prix+6.693s
6Dino BeganovicSWEDAMS Lucas Oil+8.830s
7Roman BilinskiPOLDAMS Lucas Oil+9.904s
8Joshua DurksenPARInvicta Racing+10.799s
9Alex DunneIRLRodin Motorsport+11.627s
10Rafael CamaraBRAInvicta Racing+12.559s
11Ritomo MiyataJPNHitech+18.746s
12Noel LeonMEXCampos Racing+19.641s+23.405s
13Mari BoyaESPPrema Racing+23.405s
14Lauren van HoepenNEDTrident+23.645s
15Colton HertaUSAHitech+23.924s
16Oliver GoetheGERMP Motorsport+25.882s
17Emerson FittipaldiBRAAIX Racing+27.873s
18Nico VarroneARGVan Amersfoort Racing+28.559s
19Cian ShieldsGBRAIX Racing+1m09.675s
20Martinius StenshorneNORRodin Motorsport+2m25.512s
DNFSebastian MontoyaCOLPrema RacingDNF
DNFJohn BennettGBRTridentDNS

 

In this article

2026 Silverstone F2: Full results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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