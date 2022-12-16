Five teams for F1’s all-female feeder series revealed

F2 and F3 outfits Prema, ART Grand Prix, Carlin, Campos and MP Motorsport will run three cars each to make up the grid of 15 drivers for the championship’s inaugural season in 2023.

The F1 Academy has been billed as an ‘extra route’ up the motorsport pyramid for young women alongside the existing all-female championship, W Series.

Formula Motorsport Limited CEO Bruno Michel, who also manages F2 and F3, is hoping the series will help a female driver break into F1’s direct feeder championships within the next two to three years.

“I am very pleased to reveal the five teams entering the F1 Academy for the next three-year cycle, starting from 2023," said Michel. "We know them very well and we have been collaborating with each one for many years.

"They are well-known for their experience and expertise in nurturing and developing young drivers. I fully trust that they will give the drivers competing in the F1 Academy the keys to grow technically, and that they will help them with the physical and mental preparations for the journey ahead.”

F1 Academy drivers will be required to bring €150,000 in order to compete, though F1 is subsidising some of the budget and the rest is being covered by the teams.

Tatiana Calderon remains the only female driver to race in F2, having graduated from F3 (then GP3) at the end of 2018. She, along Alice Powell, are the only two women to score points in F3.

The driver line-up and calendar are set to be announced in the coming months.

F1 Academy will use the same cars as currently compete in Formula 4 and one of the races is likely to take place at a grand prix.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “It is exciting to be able to announce the five teams that will be racing in the F1 Academy for next year and who will be providing this fantastic opportunity to the young and talented women to begin their journey into competitive motorsport.

"We believe it is important that everyone has the chance to follow their ambitions and get the support and guidance needed to progress and excel. The F1 Academy is an important part of our plan to increase diversity and representation in motorsport and we are looking forward to the first season in 2023 and stay tuned for more news in this area.”