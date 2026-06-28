2026 Austria F2: Full results

Nikola Tsolov closed the gap to Formula 2 championship leader Gabriele Mini with a supreme drive to take his third Feature Race victory of the season.

John Bennett scored the first podium of his F2 career, taking to the top step of the podium in a dramatic sprint race that saw Tsolov spun around on lap one.

Bennett was composed in managing the threat from Sebastian Montoya, with championship-chasing Alex Dunne narrowly missing out on a spot on the Saturday podium.

The Sunday race saw drama from lap one, as Montoya was involved in a three-car incident on the run up the hill to Turn 3.

As Tsolov managed his tyres, Dunne took the lead, with Mini also hunting for a way past the Bulgarian.

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But after the stops, Dunne's threat faded as his tyres quickly faded, with the Irishman dropping to seventh place on the last lap.

Ollie Goethe benefited massively from running the alternate strategy, fitting the super-soft tyres for the final laps, and flying up the order to claim third place.

Tsolov's victory is his third in a feature race this term, giving him a 50% hit-rate on Sundays.

The full weekend results are below.

F3 Austria Feature Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Austria | Red Bull Ring | Feature | Result Pos Driver Nat. Team Timing 1 Nikola Tsolov BUL Campos Racing 40 laps 2 Gabriele Mini ITA MP Motorsport +3.993s 3 Oliver Goethe GER MP Motorsport +12.198s 4 Rafael Camara BRA Invicta Racing +14.903s 5 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak THA ART Grand Prix +15.514s 6 Martinius Stenshorne NOR Rodin Motorsport +19.667s 7 Alex Dunne IRL Rodin Motorsport +20.710s 8 Noel Leon MEX Campos Racing +21.397s 9 Lauren van Hoepen NED Trident +21.801s 10 Joshua Durksen PAR Invicta Racing +22.449s 11 Roman Bilinski POL DAMS Lucas Oil +22.772s 12 John Bennett GBR Trident +26.881s 13 Kush Maini IND ART Grand Prix +28.330s 14 Dino Beganovic SWE DAMS Lucas Oil +31.266s 15 Emerson Fittipaldi BRA AIX Racing +31.300s 16 Ritomo Miyata JPN Hitech +32.990s 17 Nico Varrone ARG Van Amersfoort Racing +33.059s DNF Cian Shields GBR AIX Racing +34.626s DNF Colton Herta USA Hitech +35.623s DNF Mari Boya ESP Prema Racing DNF Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing DNF Sebastian Montoya COL Prema Racing

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F3 Austria Sprint Race Result