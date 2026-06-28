2026 Austria F2: Full results
Full results from round six of the 2026 Formula 2 season
Nikola Tsolov closed the gap to Formula 2 championship leader Gabriele Mini with a supreme drive to take his third Feature Race victory of the season.
John Bennett scored the first podium of his F2 career, taking to the top step of the podium in a dramatic sprint race that saw Tsolov spun around on lap one.
Bennett was composed in managing the threat from Sebastian Montoya, with championship-chasing Alex Dunne narrowly missing out on a spot on the Saturday podium.
The Sunday race saw drama from lap one, as Montoya was involved in a three-car incident on the run up the hill to Turn 3.
As Tsolov managed his tyres, Dunne took the lead, with Mini also hunting for a way past the Bulgarian.
But after the stops, Dunne's threat faded as his tyres quickly faded, with the Irishman dropping to seventh place on the last lap.
Ollie Goethe benefited massively from running the alternate strategy, fitting the super-soft tyres for the final laps, and flying up the order to claim third place.
Tsolov's victory is his third in a feature race this term, giving him a 50% hit-rate on Sundays.
The full weekend results are below.
F3 Austria Feature Race Result
|2026 FIA F2 Championship | Austria | Red Bull Ring | Feature | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Nikola Tsolov
|BUL
|Campos Racing
|40 laps
|2
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|MP Motorsport
|+3.993s
|3
|Oliver Goethe
|GER
|MP Motorsport
|+12.198s
|4
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|Invicta Racing
|+14.903s
|5
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|THA
|ART Grand Prix
|+15.514s
|6
|Martinius Stenshorne
|NOR
|Rodin Motorsport
|+19.667s
|7
|Alex Dunne
|IRL
|Rodin Motorsport
|+20.710s
|8
|Noel Leon
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+21.397s
|9
|Lauren van Hoepen
|NED
|Trident
|+21.801s
|10
|Joshua Durksen
|PAR
|Invicta Racing
|+22.449s
|11
|Roman Bilinski
|POL
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+22.772s
|12
|John Bennett
|GBR
|Trident
|+26.881s
|13
|Kush Maini
|IND
|ART Grand Prix
|+28.330s
|14
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+31.266s
|15
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|BRA
|AIX Racing
|+31.300s
|16
|Ritomo Miyata
|JPN
|Hitech
|+32.990s
|17
|Nico Varrone
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+33.059s
|DNF
|Cian Shields
|GBR
|AIX Racing
|+34.626s
|DNF
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Hitech
|+35.623s
|DNF
|Mari Boya
|ESP
|Prema Racing
|DNF
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|DNF
|Sebastian Montoya
|COL
|Prema Racing
F3 Austria Sprint Race Result
|2026 FIA F2 Championship | Austria | Red Bull Ring | Sprint | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Timing
|1
|John Bennett
|GBR
|Trident
|28 laps
|2
|Sebastian Montoya
|COL
|Prema Racing
|+1.496s
|3
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+1.634s
|4
|Alex Dunne
|IRL
|Rodin Motorsport
|+2.388s
|5
|Gabriele Mini
|ITA
|MP Motorsport
|+2.579s
|6
|Roman Bilinski
|POL
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+5.233s
|7
|Kush Maini
|IND
|ART Grand Prix
|+6.098s
|8
|Nikola Tsolov
|BUL
|Campos Racing
|+8.450s
|9
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|Invicta Racing
|+9.908s
|10
|Noel Leon
|MEX
|Campos Racing
|+12.830s
|11
|Mari Boya
|ESP
|Prema Racing
|+13.050s
|12
|Nico Varrone
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+15.941s
|13
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|DAMS Lucas Oil
|+17.324s
|14
|Martinius Stenshorne
|NOR
|Rodin Motorsport
|+18.028s
|15
|Lauren van Hoepen
|NED
|Trident
|+25.027s
|16
|Cian Shields
|GBR
|AIX Racing
|+25.611s
|17
|Ritomo Miyata
|JPN
|Hitech
|+31.287s
|DNF
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Hitech
|DNF
|Joshua Durksen
|PAR
|Invicta Racing
|DNF
|Oliver Goethe
|GER
|MP Motorsport
|DNF
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|THA
|ART Grand Prix
|DNF
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|BRA
|AIX Racing