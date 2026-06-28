2026 Austria F2: Full results

Full results from round six of the 2026 Formula 2 season

Tsolov in Austria
Tsolov in Austria
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Nikola Tsolov closed the gap to Formula 2 championship leader Gabriele Mini with a supreme drive to take his third Feature Race victory of the season.

John Bennett scored the first podium of his F2 career, taking to the top step of the podium in a dramatic sprint race that saw Tsolov spun around on lap one. 

Bennett was composed in managing the threat from Sebastian Montoya, with championship-chasing Alex Dunne narrowly missing out on a spot on the Saturday podium. 

The Sunday race saw drama from lap one, as Montoya was involved in a three-car incident on the run up the hill to Turn 3.

As Tsolov managed his tyres, Dunne took the lead, with Mini also hunting for a way past the Bulgarian.

But after the stops, Dunne's threat faded as his tyres quickly faded, with the Irishman dropping to seventh place on the last lap. 

Ollie Goethe benefited massively from running the alternate strategy, fitting the super-soft tyres for the final laps, and flying up the order to claim third place. 

Tsolov's victory is his third in a feature race this term, giving him a 50% hit-rate on Sundays.

The full weekend results are below. 

F3 Austria Feature Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Austria | Red Bull Ring | Feature | Result
PosDriverNat.TeamTiming
1Nikola TsolovBULCampos Racing40 laps
2Gabriele MiniITAMP Motorsport+3.993s
3Oliver GoetheGERMP Motorsport+12.198s
4Rafael CamaraBRAInvicta Racing+14.903s
5Tasanapol InthraphuvasakTHAART Grand Prix+15.514s
6Martinius StenshorneNORRodin Motorsport+19.667s
7Alex DunneIRLRodin Motorsport+20.710s
8Noel LeonMEXCampos Racing+21.397s
9Lauren van HoepenNEDTrident+21.801s
10Joshua DurksenPARInvicta Racing+22.449s
11Roman BilinskiPOLDAMS Lucas Oil+22.772s
12John BennettGBRTrident+26.881s
13Kush MainiINDART Grand Prix+28.330s
14Dino BeganovicSWEDAMS Lucas Oil+31.266s
15Emerson FittipaldiBRAAIX Racing+31.300s
16Ritomo MiyataJPNHitech+32.990s
17Nico VarroneARGVan Amersfoort Racing+33.059s
DNFCian ShieldsGBRAIX Racing+34.626s
DNFColton HertaUSAHitech+35.623s
DNFMari BoyaESPPrema Racing 
DNFRafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing 
DNFSebastian MontoyaCOLPrema Racing 

F3 Austria Sprint Race Result

2026 FIA F2 Championship | Austria | Red Bull Ring | Sprint | Result
PosDriverNat.TeamTiming
1John BennettGBRTrident28 laps
2Sebastian MontoyaCOLPrema Racing+1.496s
3Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+1.634s
4Alex DunneIRLRodin Motorsport+2.388s
5Gabriele MiniITAMP Motorsport+2.579s
6Roman BilinskiPOLDAMS Lucas Oil+5.233s
7Kush MainiINDART Grand Prix+6.098s
8Nikola TsolovBULCampos Racing+8.450s
9Rafael CamaraBRAInvicta Racing+9.908s
10Noel LeonMEXCampos Racing+12.830s
11Mari BoyaESPPrema Racing+13.050s
12Nico VarroneARGVan Amersfoort Racing+15.941s
13Dino BeganovicSWEDAMS Lucas Oil+17.324s
14Martinius StenshorneNORRodin Motorsport+18.028s
15Lauren van HoepenNEDTrident+25.027s
16Cian ShieldsGBRAIX Racing+25.611s
17Ritomo MiyataJPNHitech+31.287s
DNFColton HertaUSAHitech 
DNFJoshua DurksenPARInvicta Racing 
DNFOliver GoetheGERMP Motorsport 
DNFTasanapol InthraphuvasakTHAART Grand Prix 
DNFEmerson FittipaldiBRAAIX Racing 

In this article

2026 Austria F2: Full results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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