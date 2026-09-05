First look: F2 launch next generation car at Monza

Formula 2 unveiled its fifth different model since the championship launched in 2017

The new F2 car for 2027
The new F2 car for 2027
© Formula Motorsport Limited 

Formula 2 has lifted the covers off the new car that drivers will compete in from 2027 onwards. 

The latest iteration will be the fifth car used in the championship since its launch in 2017, with the initial season being run with the Dallara GP2/11, which had been used before the rebranding exercise from GP2. Since then, the chassis has been regularly changed in three-year rotations, with the outgoing iteration launched in 2024.

However, in a bid to keep costs down, the new car uses the existing chassis but features new front and rear wings, which are now built to closely resemble the structure of modern F1 wings. 

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It is hoped that the improved aerodynamic characteristics will enable closer racing, something that the recent changes in F1 also hoped to achieve. 

The car will continue to be powered by a 3.4-litre turbo-charged Mecachrome engine, running on advanced sustainable fuel supplied by Aramco. The championship has used this fuel since 2025. 

“When working on this new car, our first goal was to ensure it remains the perfect tool to prepare drivers for F1," said F2 CEO Bruno Michel. 

"Together with the FIA, we have opted for the current chassis and focused on redesigning the front and the rear wings. This enables us to keep the costs managed, while bringing the design closer to the look of an F1 car while enhancing the F2 car’s ability to deliver close racing. 

“We have added an on-board starter that will simplify the operational side for the teams and will allow the drivers to restart their car after spinning or stalling on track, and we’ve been continuing our work with our partners Aramco and Pirelli on driver preparation, sustainability, and providing the fans with a great show. 

“Our fans expect the F2 races to be highly entertaining and safe, and this new kit will deliver exactly that.”

Although there have been questions about how relevant the Dallara F2 2024 chassis was to modern F1 cars - especially as this was launched during F1's recent ground-effect era - the championship has continued to produce high-quality talent, with Ollie Bearman, Franco Colapinto, Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli and Arvid Lindblad all having graduated during this period. 

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Formula 2 is the ultimate proving ground for the next generation of Formula 1 drivers, where the very best young talent competes wheel-to-wheel and develops the skills needed to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. 

"This new car is another important step forward, combining innovation, safety and closer racing while maintaining the level playing field that allows drivers to showcase their ability."

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First look: F2 launch next generation car at Monza
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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