Lando Norris beats Kimi Antonelli to surprise first F1 pole at Madrid

Lando Norris snatches pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid.

Lando Norris celebrates his stunning pole in Madrid
Lando Norris celebrates his stunning pole in Madrid

Lando Norris pipped Andrea Kimi Antonelli to claim a surprise pole position at Formula 1's first Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid. 

Reigning world champion Norris came out on top of a tense qualifying at the new Madrid street circuit by just 0.011 seconds from championship leader Antonelli, who had been the favourite to take pole heading into the session after topping two of the three practice sessions. 

Norris did not appear to be in contention for pole until he pulled a spectacular lap out of the bag in his McLaren to take his third pole of the season. 

With overtaking expected to be extremely difficult at the Madring, Norris is perfectly placed to secure a third victory of the campaign. 

Lando Norris scored his third pole of the season in Madrid
Lando Norris scored his third pole of the season in Madrid

Max Verstappen was third-fastest as he wound up 0.140s adrift in his Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton sat on provisional pole after the first runs of Q3 but ended up having to settle with fourth as he missed out on his first pole in three years by 0.189s. 

The seven-time world champion outpaced team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was fifth ahead of the second Mercedes of George Russell in sixth. 

Oscar Piastri will be disappointed to only be seventh in the second McLaren, ahead of Red Bull's Liam Lawson, Alpine's Franco Colapinto and 19-year-old British rookie Arvid Lindblad, who took 10th in his Racing Bulls. 

Nico Hulkenberg finished 11th, as he so often does, ahead of Audi team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto in 12th and the sole Haas belonging to Esteban Ocon, who took 13th. 

Lewis Hamilton briefly held provisional pole position
Lewis Hamilton briefly held provisional pole position

Italian Grand Prix polesitter Pierre Gasly could only manage a time good enough for 14th as he failed to join his Alpine team-mate in the top-10 shootout. 

Yuki Tsunoda was 15th-quickest in his Racing Bulls, ahead of Alex Albon, who ended up as the fastest Williams on his way to out-qualifying team-mate Carlos Sainz on home soil. 

The two Spanish drivers were eliminated in the first part of qualifying, with Sainz only able to take 17th in his Williams, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso took 18th. 

Sergio Perez ended a streak of five consecutive qualifying defeats to Valtteri Bottas by beating his Cadillac to 19th spot. 

21st went to Ollie Bearman, who did not participate in qualifying as a result of the damage he sustained to his VF-26 in his big crash at the end of final practice. 

Lance Stroll did not complete a timed lap due to a water pressure issue on his Aston Martin and was subsequently left 22nd as he exited Q1 for the 101st time in his F1 career. 

The Canadian was set to be hit with a 10-place grid penalty for fitting new power unit components, but will start last anyway. 

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
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Charles Leclerc
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
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Max Verstappen
Lando Norris beats Kimi Antonelli to surprise first F1 pole at Madrid
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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