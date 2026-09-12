F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Full qualifying result at Madrid

Lando Norris delivered a surprise lap to take pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in the first Formula 1 race at the Madring.

McLaren had not featured at the top of the timesheets at any point of the three practice sessions in Madrid, but Norris delivered when it mattered, recovering from a gearbox problem in FP2, to put in a lap that he described as one of the best of his career.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli had topped two practice sessions, but fell 0.011s shy on Saturday, with Max Verstappen also turning it on in qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc showed impressive pace for Ferrari but could only manage fourth and fifth, while George Russell's fading championship hopes took another blow as he fell to the back of the third row.

Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top 10.

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Ollie Bearman took no part in qualifying after his crash in FP3 left him needing a chassis change, but he still finished ahead of Lance Stroll, who also failed to set a time.

The full results can be found below.

F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying result

2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m33.469s 1m32.873s 1m31.824s 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.267s 1m32.591s 1m31.835s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.381s 1m32.431s 1m31.964s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.531s 1m32.710s 1m32.013s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.532s 1m32.755s 1m32.019s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.211s 1m32.850s 1m32.149s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m33.829s 1m33.204s 1m32.294s 8 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.310s 1m32.780s 1m32.316s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.963s 1m33.038s 1m32.903s 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.340s 1m33.204s 1m33.041s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m34.417s 1m33.223s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m33.986s 1m33.388s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m34.667s 1m33.667s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.246s 1m33.753s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.311s 1m34.084s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m35.307s 1m35.532s 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m35.312s 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.388s 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m35.388s 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m35.913s 21 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team No time set 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team No time set