F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Full qualifying result at Madrid
The full qualifying result at the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix
Lando Norris delivered a surprise lap to take pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in the first Formula 1 race at the Madring.
McLaren had not featured at the top of the timesheets at any point of the three practice sessions in Madrid, but Norris delivered when it mattered, recovering from a gearbox problem in FP2, to put in a lap that he described as one of the best of his career.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli had topped two practice sessions, but fell 0.011s shy on Saturday, with Max Verstappen also turning it on in qualifying.
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc showed impressive pace for Ferrari but could only manage fourth and fifth, while George Russell's fading championship hopes took another blow as he fell to the back of the third row.
Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top 10.
Ollie Bearman took no part in qualifying after his crash in FP3 left him needing a chassis change, but he still finished ahead of Lance Stroll, who also failed to set a time.
The full results can be found below.
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying result
|2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m33.469s
|1m32.873s
|1m31.824s
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.267s
|1m32.591s
|1m31.835s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.381s
|1m32.431s
|1m31.964s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m33.531s
|1m32.710s
|1m32.013s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m33.532s
|1m32.755s
|1m32.019s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.211s
|1m32.850s
|1m32.149s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m33.829s
|1m33.204s
|1m32.294s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.310s
|1m32.780s
|1m32.316s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.963s
|1m33.038s
|1m32.903s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.340s
|1m33.204s
|1m33.041s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m34.417s
|1m33.223s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m33.986s
|1m33.388s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m34.667s
|1m33.667s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.246s
|1m33.753s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.311s
|1m34.084s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m35.307s
|1m35.532s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m35.312s
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.388s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m35.388s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m35.913s
|21
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|No time set
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|No time set