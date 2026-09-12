F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Full qualifying result at Madrid

The full qualifying result at the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

Norris in Madrid
Norris in Madrid
© XPB Images

Lando Norris delivered a surprise lap to take pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in the first Formula 1 race at the Madring. 

McLaren had not featured at the top of the timesheets at any point of the three practice sessions in Madrid, but Norris delivered when it mattered, recovering from a gearbox problem in FP2, to put in a lap that he described as one of the best of his career. 

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli had topped two practice sessions, but fell 0.011s shy on Saturday, with Max Verstappen also turning it on in qualifying. 

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc showed impressive pace for Ferrari but could only manage fourth and fifth, while George Russell's fading championship hopes took another blow as he fell to the back of the third row.

Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top 10. 

Ollie Bearman took no part in qualifying after his crash in FP3 left him needing a chassis change, but he still finished ahead of Lance Stroll, who also failed to set a time. 

The full results can be found below. 

F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying result

                                                 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Q1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m33.469s1m32.873s1m31.824s
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.267s1m32.591s1m31.835s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.381s1m32.431s1m31.964s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.531s1m32.710s1m32.013s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.532s1m32.755s1m32.019s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.211s1m32.850s1m32.149s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m33.829s1m33.204s1m32.294s
8Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.310s1m32.780s1m32.316s
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.963s1m33.038s1m32.903s
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.340s1m33.204s1m33.041s
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m34.417s1m33.223s 
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m33.986s1m33.388s 
13Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m34.667s1m33.667s 
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.246s1m33.753s 
15Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.311s1m34.084s 
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m35.307s1m35.532s 
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m35.312s  
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.388s  
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m35.388s  
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m35.913s  
21Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 TeamNo time set  
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamNo time set  

Tags:

F1
2026
Spain
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Full qualifying result at Madrid
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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